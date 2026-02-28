Categories

Siemens acquires Canopus AI

28 February 2026 News

Siemens has announced the acquisition of Canopus AI, an innovator in computational and AI-driven metrology solutions, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to achieve new levels of precision and efficiency in wafer and mask inspection processes. This acquisition strengthens Siemens’ position in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and expands its semiconductor design and manufacturing digital thread by integrating additional cutting-edge metrology technologies, enhanced with advanced AI capabilities.

The semiconductor industry faces increasingly complex manufacturing challenges as device geometries continue to shrink and production volumes scale. Massive metrology has become critical to ensuring quality and yield in advanced semiconductor fabrication. Canopus AI’s innovative AI-powered solutions complement Siemens’ existing portfolio, providing semiconductor manufacturers with intelligent inspection and measurement capabilities that drive operational excellence.

“The acquisition of Canopus AI exemplifies Siemens’ commitment to leveraging industrial AI to solve critical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industry Software. “By combining the computational lithography and manufacturing physics simulation capability in our Calibre portfolio with Canopus-AI’s advanced metrology and inspection technologies, we are creating a differentiated, end-to-end EDA digital thread that improves the fidelity of printed wafer patterns, accelerates yield ramp, and reduces time-to-volume for advanced nodes.


