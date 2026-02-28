Siemens acquires Canopus AI

Siemens has announced the acquisition of Canopus AI, an innovator in computational and AI-driven metrology solutions, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to achieve new levels of precision and efficiency in wafer and mask inspection processes. This acquisition strengthens Siemens’ position in the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and expands its semiconductor design and manufacturing digital thread by integrating additional cutting-edge metrology technologies, enhanced with advanced AI capabilities.
The semiconductor industry faces increasingly complex manufacturing challenges as device geometries continue to shrink and production volumes scale. Massive metrology has become critical to ensuring quality and yield in advanced semiconductor fabrication. Canopus AI’s innovative AI-powered solutions complement Siemens’ existing portfolio, providing semiconductor manufacturers with intelligent inspection and measurement capabilities that drive operational excellence.
“The acquisition of Canopus AI exemplifies Siemens’ commitment to leveraging industrial AI to solve critical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO, Siemens Digital Industry Software. “By combining the computational lithography and manufacturing physics simulation capability in our Calibre portfolio with Canopus-AI’s advanced metrology and inspection technologies, we are creating a differentiated, end-to-end EDA digital thread that improves the fidelity of printed wafer patterns, accelerates yield ramp, and reduces time-to-volume for advanced nodes.
AGOA: Businesses should diversify or face significant exposure
News
Cross-border payments platform Verto has called on South African and African businesses to accelerate their transition toward a "post-AGOA" trade strategy following President Donald Trump's signing of a one-year extension to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
Research agreement for EUV tech
News
Gelest, Inc., a Mitsubishi Chemical Group company, recently announced a research agreement with IBM to test Gelest precursor materials for dry resist EUV lithography.
