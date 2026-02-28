Micron breaks ground on new wafer fabs
28 February 2026
Micron Technology has advanced two major semiconductor manufacturing initiatives that together reflect the company’s strategic response to sustained global demand for memory solutions, particularly those required for data-intensive and artificial intelligence applications. In Singapore, Micron has commenced construction of a new advanced wafer fabrication facility as part of a $24 billion investment planned over the next decade. This new plant will be integrated into the existing NAND memory manufacturing complex in Woodlands and is expected to contribute approximately 700 000 square feet of cleanroom space. Initial wafer output is projected to begin in the second half of 2028, supporting expanded capacity for NAND flash technology within the broader memory ecosystem. The facility is also anticipated to generate around 1600 new jobs across fabrication engineering, operations, automation and advanced manufacturing disciplines, adding to previous workforce growth tied to the company’s high-bandwidth memory packaging facility in Singapore.
Concurrently, Micron has marked the official groundbreaking of its planned $100 billion semiconductor megafab in Clay, New York, a project designated as the largest private investment in the state’s history. The Onondaga County complex will ultimately include up to four leading-edge memory fabs and is expected to support tens of thousands of jobs in manufacturing, supply chain, and associated sectors. Production at the New York site is slated to begin around 2030 as part of Micron’s broader US expansion, which aims to grow domestic DRAM and memory production capacity.
Taken together, these developments illustrate Micron’s commitment to scaling memory fabrication infrastructure across strategic global sites, reinforcing supply chain resilience and addressing the accelerating need for advanced memory in next-generation computing systems.
For more information visit www.micron.com
