Texas Instruments announces planned acquisition of Silicon Labs

28 February 2026 News

Texas Instruments Incorporated and Silicon Laboratories recently announced a definitive agreement under which Texas Instruments will acquire Silicon Labs, combining two leaders in semiconductor technology to create a stronger platform for innovation in embedded wireless connectivity and analogue processing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Texas Instruments will acquire all outstanding shares of Silicon Labs for $231,00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $7,5 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary regulatory and stockholder approvals.

The combination brings together Silicon Labs’ expertise in embedded wireless solutions with TI’s global scale, manufacturing excellence, and extensive market reach. Together, the companies expect to accelerate product innovation, enhance supply reliability, and deliver expanded support to customers worldwide. The combined portfolio will include approximately 1200 additional wireless connectivity products, strengthening TI’s offerings across Internet of Things, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and consumer applications.

Texas Instruments and Silicon Labs reaffirm that the planned acquisition is intended to build on existing strengths. Silicon Labs’ product roadmap, customer commitments, and current business operations will remain unchanged until the transaction closes. It is ‘business as usual,’ with current contacts and agreements continuing uninterrupted through the transition period.

This strategic move positions the combined organisation to deliver enhanced capabilities and support to designers and customers, reinforcing commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term growth across global markets.

For more information visit www.ti.com





