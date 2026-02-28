AI-fueled supercycle doubles memory market revenue
28 February 2026
News
The ongoing surge in artificial intelligence is set to propel both the memory and wafer foundry sectors to unprecedented revenue levels in 2026, according to TrendForce. The memory market is expected to reach $551,6 billion, more than double the size of the wafer foundry sector, which is projected at $218,7 billion.
Unlike the 2017 – 2019 memory supercycle, driven mainly by cloud data centre expansion, the current AI-led cycle is supply-constrained and structurally tighter. Growth is fuelled by a shift from model training to large-scale inference, driving demand for high-capacity, high-bandwidth DRAM. Per-server memory configurations are rising, while enterprise SSD demand has been boosted by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, with operators increasingly adopting high-capacity QLC SSDs to optimise token-generation performance.
The buyer profile has also changed. Cloud service providers now dominate procurement, exhibiting less price sensitivity than end-device manufacturers, which has enabled sharper price increases than in previous cycles.
By contrast, wafer foundries are experiencing steadier growth. High barriers to advanced-node production and capital-intensive processes limit capacity expansion, and mature nodes, which make up 70 – 80% of total capacity, constrain overall revenue gains. Contract-based pricing mechanisms further reduce volatility compared to the memory market.
Memory capacity expansion is more flexible due to standardised products, allowing suppliers to convert capital expenditure into output more efficiently. With AI demand still accelerating and supply shortages persisting, memory vendors retain strong pricing power, ensuring their revenue growth will continue to outpace wafer foundries well into 2026.
For more information visit www.trendforce.com
