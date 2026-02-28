Research agreement for EUV tech

28 February 2026 News

Gelest, a Mitsubishi Chemical Group company, recently announced a research agreement with IBM to test Gelest precursor materials for dry resist EUV lithography. The research collaboration will enable Gelest to see the performance results of its materials for dry resist EUV technology, an advanced semiconductor manufacturing technique driving the next generation of logic and DRAM technologies for the semiconductor market.

“The results of IBM testing will inform the kind of materials we make next,” said Allison Bezden, Gelest global program manager – semiconductor materials. “The collaboration with IBM will aim to speed up innovation cycles and allow Gelest to make data-driven decisions, to make iterations in the lab and to drive the industry forward toward smaller and smaller microelectronic devices.”

As part of the collaboration, IBM will leverage its baseline EUV process flows and capabilities to evaluate new materials and concepts from Gelest for use in High NA EUV lithography processes.

Gelest recently opened a new 50 000-square-foot production facility to increase its production capabilities and support microelectronics and other customer applications, with the main focus on developing and manufacturing precursor chemicals for use in dry resist EUV lithography.

For more information visit www.gelest.com





