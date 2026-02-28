Clearing the Static: ESD containers and packaging

Electronic components can be damaged by electrostatic discharges. To protect against such damage, electronic assembly parts are often transported or stored in vacuum formed component holders made of electrically conductive plastic. Essentially, all vacuum formed component holders can be made of electrically conductive material in the ESD version. If desired, production using static dissipative materials is also possible.
Injection moulding ESD
Electronic components should be transported or stored in containers or on pallets made of electrically conductive plastic so that they are protected against electrostatic discharge. Actum’s ESD storage and transport system prevents possible electrostatic discharge. In addition, the sturdy plastic containers protect the contents from mechanical damage, contamination, and the effects of moisture.
ESD foam
ESD foam forms part of ESD packaging solutions. The aim is to prevent static charges from accumulating on the surface of ESD-sensitive products. ESD foam products are inserted within boxes and can be used to cover and shield ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. Dissipative pink Shuntfoam, for example, is a closed-cell polyethylene foam. It does not contain carbon, but offers sufficient conductivity to prevent ESD damage. It provides protection against physical shock, vibration, and abrasion in both in-plant and shipping handling.
EMI shielding materials application guide
Circuit & System Protection
TE Connectivity’s shielding solutions include electrically conductive elastomers, gaskets, knitted wire mesh, oriented wire, EMI shielding ventilation panels, shielded window, cable shielding and shielding components.
Read more...Antistatic vinyl flooring Actum
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Vinyl is an affordable, antistatic tile or sheet with a life-span greater than 10 years and installed as a permanent electrostatic discharge floor.
Read more...Electrostatic discharge chairs Actum
Circuit & System Protection
An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the electrostatic discharge protected area to prevent potential damage to products.
Read more...Conductive ESD footwear Actum
Circuit & System Protection
Conductive ESD footwear is used in conjunction with other grounding devices, such as a wrist strap, cord, and ESD surface mats, to provide a continuous path to ground.
Read more...Clearing the Static: Staying grounded Actum
Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.
Read more...Smarter protection without disruption NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, NewElec’s retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network.
Read more...Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Read more...Reducing noise on power supply lines Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.