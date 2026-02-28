Clearing the Static: ESD containers and packaging

28 February 2026 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Vacuum forming ESD

Electronic components can be damaged by electrostatic discharges. To protect against such damage, electronic assembly parts are often transported or stored in vacuum formed component holders made of electrically conductive plastic. Essentially, all vacuum formed component holders can be made of electrically conductive material in the ESD version. If desired, production using static dissipative materials is also possible.

Injection moulding ESD

Electronic components should be transported or stored in containers or on pallets made of electrically conductive plastic so that they are protected against electrostatic discharge. Actum’s ESD storage and transport system prevents possible electrostatic discharge. In addition, the sturdy plastic containers protect the contents from mechanical damage, contamination, and the effects of moisture.

ESD foam

ESD foam forms part of ESD packaging solutions. The aim is to prevent static charges from accumulating on the surface of ESD-sensitive products. ESD foam products are inserted within boxes and can be used to cover and shield ESD-sensitive components, such as PCBs. Dissipative pink Shuntfoam, for example, is a closed-cell polyethylene foam. It does not contain carbon, but offers sufficient conductivity to prevent ESD damage. It provides protection against physical shock, vibration, and abrasion in both in-plant and shipping handling.

