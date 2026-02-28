Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Quad RF ADC/DAC for wideband transceiver design

28 February 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory


The AD9084 from Analog Devices is a premier mixed-signal front-end data converter designed for the most demanding wideband applications. Marketed under the Apollo MxFE family, the AD9084 integrates a quad 16-bit RF digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) with a maximum sampling rate of 28 GSPS and a quad 12-bit RF analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) with a maximum sampling rate of 20 GSPS in a single, highly configured device. Its flexible reconfigurable architecture supports four transmitter and four receiver channels, enabling simultaneous transmit and receive processing across broad RF spectrums.

The AD9084 supports an RF analogue bandwidth up to 18 GHz and delivers up to 10 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth per channel (in 2T2R mode). The converter’s advanced DSP engine includes programmable FIR filters at full ADC/DAC rates, configurable fine and coarse digital down converters (DDCs) and up converters (DUCs), and a programmable fractional data-rate resampler. Multiple loopback modes and fast frequency hopping profiles make it ideal for dynamic systems needing rapid reconfiguration between wideband and multiband operational modes.

Connectivity is supported via high-speed JESD204B/C, while dynamic configuration is available through SPI, HSCI, GPIO, or external triggers. Built-in features such as low-latency loopback, spectrum sniffer and monitor functions, temperature monitoring, and power amplifier downstream protection deliver robust system-level performance.

Available in a compact 24 x 26 mm, 899-ball BGA, the AD9084 is recommended for new designs in state-of-the-art applications including phased array radar, electronic warfare, tactical defence radios, wireless communications infrastructure, and 5G/6G test systems.


