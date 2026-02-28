Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



High-performance FPGA family

28 February 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory


AMD’s Kintex UltraScale+ FPGA family delivers high-performance, mid-range field programmable gate arrays that balance price, performance, and power efficiency for demanding digital signal processing and networking applications. Built on AMD’s UltraScale+ architecture, these FPGAs combine up to 1,8 million logic cells with rich DSP and memory resources, high-speed transceivers, and integrated serial connectivity to support advanced workloads such as wireless MIMO systems, 100G networking, and data centre acceleration.

The Kintex UltraScale+ devices integrate features like 100G Ethernet MAC, PCIe Gen4 and high-speed SerDes, enabling low-latency data movement and scalable system performance. They also offer significant power savings versus previous generations, helping reduce system costs and energy use in high-throughput designs.

Engineered for flexibility, these FPGAs are suited to packet processing, machine vision, industrial communications, and real-time signal processing tasks, with support from AMD’s Vivado design suite for rapid development and implementation.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


