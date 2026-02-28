Categories

Design Automation



MIKROE signs multi-year deal with Renesas

28 February 2026 Design Automation


MIKROE has signed a multi-year MCU development tool support deal with Renesas Electronics Corporation, a global semiconductor solution provider headquartered in Tokyo. The agreement commits MIKROE to providing development tools for 500 of Renesas’ most popular MCUs, plus upcoming new releases. A ‘Planet Debug’ remote board farm, which enables developers anywhere in the world to remotely debug code without having to invest in any hardware, has also been established, which is the first of its kind for Renesas.

Tool support for the Renesas MCUs will be provided via MIKROE’s NECTO Multi-Architectural IDE and Click board compact add-on boards that enable developers to rapidly provide proof-of-concept, then prototype and code new embedded projects. Click boards are fully compatible with the open source mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. They come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customisation.

MIKROE has been rolling out its Planet Debug remote board farms in Europe and the Americas, and is planning to promote jointly with Renesas the hardware-as-a-service platform through extensive webinars and other programs. Designers using Renesas devices can reserve time, free of charge, on the remote board farm, which is configured to their requirements. This enables them to develop and debug their own application code remotely through the NECTO Studio IDE without having to source the hardware, wait for it to arrive, and then configure it.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Email: mail@dizzy.co.za
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


