Phoenix’s Push-X range is growing

The Push-X product range from Phoenix Contact is growing: With the new XT 1,5 terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact is extending the series to include versions for conductor cross-sections from 0,34 to 2,5 mm2.
Previously, the Push-X terminal blocks were available with a nominal cross-section of 2,5 mm2, which could be used to connect conductors from 0,5 to 4 mm2.
The new XT 1,5 series includes feed-through, multi-conductor, double-level, PE, and PV terminal blocks. The XT 1,5 terminal blocks also come with all the advantages of Push-X technology – tool-free wiring of rigid and flexible conductors, even without ferrules, and a factory-pre-tensioned contact spring for particularly convenient plugging. The orange-coloured actuating push button makes it easy to release and pre-tension the spring.
Additional safety is assured with the clear identification of the conductor connection with the force-guided actuating element and the acoustic click sound when the spring is released. With a nominal current of 17,5 A and a nominal voltage of 500 V, the XT 1,5 terminal blocks are ideal for manual and automated wiring processes.
Omniball through-hole contacts Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has introduced an expansion to its Omniball spring-loaded contact range with a new series of through-hole mount Omniball pins designed for robust and versatile interconnect solutions.
Read more...Cellular routers for explosive areas Phoenix Contact
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.
Read more...The mechanical side of power Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Power delivery has always been a key requirement of electronic systems, but the way power is generated, distributed, and consumed is changing rapidly with renewable energy installations and energy storage systems introducing new power sources.
Read more...Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
This expansion of the company’s Maxnetic product line delivers next-generation high reliability magnetic connectors designed for use in ever shrinking electronic devices and their applications.
Read more...Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.