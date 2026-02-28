Categories

Phoenix’s Push-X range is growing

28 February 2026 Interconnection

The Push-X product range from Phoenix Contact is growing: With the new XT 1,5 terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact is extending the series to include versions for conductor cross-sections from 0,34 to 2,5 mm2.

Previously, the Push-X terminal blocks were available with a nominal cross-section of 2,5 mm2, which could be used to connect conductors from 0,5 to 4 mm2.

The new XT 1,5 series includes feed-through, multi-conductor, double-level, PE, and PV terminal blocks. The XT 1,5 terminal blocks also come with all the advantages of Push-X technology – tool-free wiring of rigid and flexible conductors, even without ferrules, and a factory-pre-tensioned contact spring for particularly convenient plugging. The orange-coloured actuating push button makes it easy to release and pre-tension the spring.

Additional safety is assured with the clear identification of the conductor connection with the force-guided actuating element and the acoustic click sound when the spring is released. With a nominal current of 17,5 A and a nominal voltage of 500 V, the XT 1,5 terminal blocks are ideal for manual and automated wiring processes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


