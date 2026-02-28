Connector range for demanding environments

TE Connectivity’s DEUTSCH connector range offers high-performance interconnect solutions engineered for demanding environments where reliability and durability are essential. Designed to withstand moisture, vibration, temperature extremes, and contamination, these rugged connectors are widely used in automotive, industrial, off-highway, agricultural, and heavy-duty applications where failure is not an option.
The DEUTSCH portfolio includes sealed rectangular connectors such as the DT and DTM series, which support multiple cavity configurations from 2 to 12 positions. These connectors accept a range of wire sizes from approximately 0,5 mm2 to 2,5 mm2 and maintain secure, reliable electrical contact through integrated latches, wedgelocks, and thermoplastic housings. Rated for continuous operation across severe temperature ranges from approximately -55°C to 125°C, they deliver robust performance in harsh conditions.
In addition to inline and PCB mount options, the DEUTSCH range offers accessories such as backshells, boots, dust caps, gaskets, and mounting clips to support system integration and long-term reliability.
Omniball through-hole contacts Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has introduced an expansion to its Omniball spring-loaded contact range with a new series of through-hole mount Omniball pins designed for robust and versatile interconnect solutions.
Read more...Compact high precision magnetometer Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...Wide input step-down DC-DC converter Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DCP3601 from STMicroelectronics is a wide-input, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter designed for compact and efficient power conversion in industrial and embedded systems.
Read more...Phoenix’s Push-X range is growing Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
With the new XT 1,5 terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact is extending the series to include versions for conductor cross-sections from 0,34 to 2.5 mm2.
Read more...The mechanical side of power Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Power delivery has always been a key requirement of electronic systems, but the way power is generated, distributed, and consumed is changing rapidly with renewable energy installations and energy storage systems introducing new power sources.
Read more...Power MOSFET in a PowerFLAT package Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST8L60N065DM9 from STMicroelectronics is a 600 V N-channel Super-Junction power MOSFET that offers excellent performance in a compact surface-mount package.
Read more...Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.