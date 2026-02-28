Categories

Connector range for demanding environments

28 February 2026 Interconnection


TE Connectivity’s DEUTSCH connector range offers high-performance interconnect solutions engineered for demanding environments where reliability and durability are essential. Designed to withstand moisture, vibration, temperature extremes, and contamination, these rugged connectors are widely used in automotive, industrial, off-highway, agricultural, and heavy-duty applications where failure is not an option.

The DEUTSCH portfolio includes sealed rectangular connectors such as the DT and DTM series, which support multiple cavity configurations from 2 to 12 positions. These connectors accept a range of wire sizes from approximately 0,5 mm2 to 2,5 mm2 and maintain secure, reliable electrical contact through integrated latches, wedgelocks, and thermoplastic housings. Rated for continuous operation across severe temperature ranges from approximately -55°C to 125°C, they deliver robust performance in harsh conditions.

In addition to inline and PCB mount options, the DEUTSCH range offers accessories such as backshells, boots, dust caps, gaskets, and mounting clips to support system integration and long-term reliability.


Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
