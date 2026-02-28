Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems

MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.
Both devices are based on GaN on silicon carbide HEMT technology, and operate from a 50 V supply, targeting military communications, radar, avionics, RF energy systems, and infrastructure test equipment.
The MAPC-A1106-BD delivers up to 65 W output power across DC to 3,3 GHz in a compact 7,0 x 6,5 mm DFN package. Internally pre matched for simplified integration, it achieves typical large signal gain of about 16 dB and drain efficiency approaching 70% under pulsed conditions. Its rugged design supports high VSWR tolerance and stable performance over temperature.
For higher power requirements, the MAPC-A1102-BS provides 150 W output power from DC to 3,5 GHz in an air cavity ceramic package optimised for thermal handling.
Typical gain is around 13 to 14 dB with drain efficiencies exceeding 60%, enabling efficient saturated or linear operation.
Both amplifiers are compatible with MACOM bias sequencing solutions, easing system level design, while delivering robust broadband performance in compact, production ready formats.
