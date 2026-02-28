Trusted Wireless technology

Trusted Wireless is a proprietary industrial wireless communication technology developed by Phoenix Contact to transmit sensor and actuator data, and low to medium volumes of control and serial data, reliably over long distances without cables.

It is used primarily in large industrial systems where wired connections are impractical or costly to install and maintain.

Trusted Wireless is designed for industrial applications where you need robust, interference-resistant communication between distributed equipment. Typical use cases include remote monitoring, I/O signal transmission, and integration of field devices into control systems across extended distances.

Key advantages of the Trusted Wireless system include:

• Lower installation and maintenance costs – Removing physical cabling reduces material and labour costs for installation and eliminates wear-related cable failures.

• Wireless mobility – Suitable for mobile or interchangeable automation elements, enabling flexible plant layouts.

• Simple commissioning – Designed for ease of setup with minimal configuration required.

Trusted Wireless uses frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) to enhance signal robustness and reduce interference. The technology rapidly switches among up to 127 channels in its frequency band based on a pseudo-random pattern, improving coexistence with other wireless systems and helping to maintain reliable links in noisy environments. Selective channel blacklisting enables coexistence with other wireless systems such as Wi-Fi without negatively impacting performance.

Built-in 128-bit encryption secures data against unauthorised interception, and integrity checks ensure only valid messages are accepted. The technology supports flexible network configurations including point-to-point, star, and mesh topologies, enabling scalable installations with many devices.

Multiple frequency bands are supported. 868/900 MHz lower frequency signals penetrate obstacles more effectively and support longer ranges, extending communication distances up to several kilometres under line-of-sight conditions. The 2,4 GHz band provides higher data rates and more available channels, but with shorter effective range and greater attenuation through obstacles.

Trusted Wireless technology is implemented in Phoenix Contact’s Radioline industrial wireless system, which can transmit both I/O signals and serial data. It supports integration with controllers via RS-232/RS-485 and protocols like Modbus, enabling complex networks with up to 250 nodes.

The system is well suited for remote industrial communications with typical applications including level and flow monitoring in water/wastewater systems, pipeline and pump station monitoring, and distributed sensor networks in chemical plants.

