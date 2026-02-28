Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Omniflex uses LoRaWAN to track water usage

28 February 2026 Test & Measurement

Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal. The system provided uses LoRaWAN transmitters on each meter and a LoRaWAN gateway at the management office to allow port management to conduct daily consumption analysis. Port management will now benefit from early detection of leaks and system failures, more accurate cost tracking for individual sites across the port, and improved ability to report on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues (see Figure 1).


Figure 2. Retrofitting of a legacy meter being undertaken.


Figure 1. LoRaWAN gateway.

Port Kembla spans about 50 km and is a multi-use port, including fertiliser plants, grain silos, wind turbine blades, and automobiles, making it a critical port for the region. As the port is tenanted and water usage can vary drastically depending on a tenant’s application, accurate water usage monitoring will significantly improve cost tracking and improve the port’s ESG reporting capabilities.

Various water meters, depending on age and manufacturer, track usage to varying degrees of accuracy and measure over different time periods. To monitor and report on site-wide water consumption, Omniflex had to adapt twelve different types of water meters of various ages, from decades old to brand new, and arrange data pickups for them as well as check all data pulse calibrations to determine the litres per pulse.

By using Omniflex’s Data2Desktop software, the system makes data output easy to access, while effectively managing incoming data to ensure managers get the right information from the right meter.

“As well as technical challenges associated with creating a system that effectively tracks and reports usage from water meters of very different makes and ages, there were also practical challenges to consider for a job like this,” explained David Celine, managing director of Omniflex. “With some water meters being 20 to 30 years old, they were often found to be very dirty, bordering on unreadable, adding time needed to identify its type and how it works before it could be connected correctly” (see Figure 2).

“These kinds of practical challenges, while not always immediately apparent, are an important consideration for utilities monitoring jobs like this and, fortunately, our team is experienced and well-equipped to handle them,” concluded Celine.

“The new data has already proven useful as our sustainability team is now better equipped to monitor water consumption across various sites,” commented Mark Jafar, asset management engineer at New South Wales Ports. “This insight may help identify opportunities for stormwater tank installations, where appropriate.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact high precision magnetometer
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.

Read more...
Ultra compact NTC thermistors
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.

Read more...
Surviving the extremes: Understanding shock and vibration in MEMS sensors
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
By considering factors such as mechanical headroom, damping, and system-level robustness, designers can ensure that the chosen sensor not only survives, but performs reliably over time.

Read more...
Advanced pressure monitoring sensor
EBV Electrolink Test & Measurement
The Infineon KP497 is an advanced, highly integrated digital pressure sensor designed for demanding automotive and industrial applications, with a particular focus on battery management systems.

Read more...
Redefining edge intelligence in RF analysis
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The HAROGIC PXR Series bridges the gap between benchtop-grade RF performance and high-performance edge computing.

Read more...
Otto Wireless appointed as sole agent for Dragino Technology
Otto Wireless Solutions Test & Measurement
Dragino is a globally recognised leader in LoRaWAN and Internet of Things products and solutions, and is known for delivering reliable, cost-effective hardware.

Read more...
AI-ready rugged spectrum analysis for the field
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The HAROGIC PXR Series is a rugged, benchtop-grade spectrum analyser and an AI-ready open platform in a single portable instrument.

Read more...
Digid announces its nanoscale temperature and force sensors are ready for mass deployment
Test & Measurement
Digid, a pioneer of nanoscale sensing technology, recently announced that its patented printed electronics fabrication technology has been fully qualified for volume production of temperature and force sensors as small as 1 µm long.

Read more...
Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators with a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed.

Read more...
100ZR evaluation added to test instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved