NXP has expanded its MCX A Series

NXP has significantly expanded its MCX A Series of Arm Cortex-M33 microcontrollers, doubling the portfolio with six new families aimed at industrial and IoT edge applications. The enhanced MCX A Series combines scalable performance, rich analogue integration and advanced connectivity to support automation, robotics, smart energy, and distributed industrial control systems.
The new families include MCX A18 with high-speed control and real-time analytics for robotics and factory automation, MCX A25 optimised for networked systems with CAN FD and USB interfaces, and MCX A26 featuring strengthened security for critical infrastructure. Additional introductions such as MCX A35 and MCX A36 deliver expanded mixed-signal capabilities, high-resolution data acquisition, and complex motor control for demanding automation tasks.
All devices run at up to 240 MHz, offer scalable memory options, and are supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso Developer Experience, which includes a unified IDE, SDK, and FRDM development board to accelerate prototyping and reduce time to market. This ecosystem supports popular RTOSs like Zephyr and FreeRTOS and provides reference designs for rapid validation.
