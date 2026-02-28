Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

NXP has expanded its MCX A Series

28 February 2026 AI & ML

NXP has significantly expanded its MCX A Series of Arm Cortex-M33 microcontrollers, doubling the portfolio with six new families aimed at industrial and IoT edge applications. The enhanced MCX A Series combines scalable performance, rich analogue integration and advanced connectivity to support automation, robotics, smart energy, and distributed industrial control systems.

The new families include MCX A18 with high-speed control and real-time analytics for robotics and factory automation, MCX A25 optimised for networked systems with CAN FD and USB interfaces, and MCX A26 featuring strengthened security for critical infrastructure. Additional introductions such as MCX A35 and MCX A36 deliver expanded mixed-signal capabilities, high-resolution data acquisition, and complex motor control for demanding automation tasks.

All devices run at up to 240 MHz, offer scalable memory options, and are supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso Developer Experience, which includes a unified IDE, SDK, and FRDM development board to accelerate prototyping and reduce time to market. This ecosystem supports popular RTOSs like Zephyr and FreeRTOS and provides reference designs for rapid validation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Surviving the extremes: Understanding shock and vibration in MEMS sensors
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
By considering factors such as mechanical headroom, damping, and system-level robustness, designers can ensure that the chosen sensor not only survives, but performs reliably over time.

Read more...
Exploring Bluetooth Channel Sounding
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP has enabled BCS on the MCX W72 multi-protocol wireless MCU, which supports Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0, Thread, Zigbee, and Matter.

Read more...
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SimpleLink Wi-Fi CC33xx family of devices from Texas Instruments are dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion modules enabling engineers to connect more applications with confidence.

Read more...
Power module enhances AI data centre power density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip’s MCPF1525 power module with PMBus delivers 25 A DC-DC power and is stackable up to 200 A.

Read more...
Quad RF ADC/DAC for wideband transceiver design
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The AD9084 from Analog Devices integrates a quad 16-bit RF digital-to-analogue converter with a maximum sampling rate of 28 GSPS and a quad 12-bit RF analogue-to-digital converter.

Read more...
Collaboration to explore 10BASE-T1S SPE
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The collaboration between Microchip and Hyundai aims to evaluate and promote the adoption of advanced in-vehicle network technologies leveraging each company’s strengths.

Read more...
High-performance processing for cost-aware industrial IoT
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has expanded its industrial processing portfolio with the new STM32MP2 series, a family of application microprocessors designed to deliver higher performance, advanced security and long-term reliability for cost-sensitive industrial IoT systems.

Read more...
Compact, durable and wideband wireless performance
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Metal Stamped MPA Series of antennas is engineered to meet the growing demands of modern wireless devices that require high performance in increasingly compact form factors.

Read more...
High-performance processing at the edge
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP23 microprocessor is designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved