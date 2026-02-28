Contactless IO-Link couplers

The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors or mechanical wear. They offer a robust, maintenance-free alternative to conventional connections in challenging automation environments.

Key functionalities of the range are:

• Contactless power transmission

Up to 18 W at 24 V DC – 0,75 A can be transmitted inductively across an air gap which is effective up to 7 mm, allowing for non-conductive separation between couplers.

• IO-Link data communication

Bidirectional IO-Link data transmission up to 230,4 kbps (COM3) enables full IO-Link protocol performance without physical electrical contacts.

• Durable industrial design

Cylindrical M30 form factor with stainless steel, IP68-rated housing, and M12 connections supports use in harsh environments with dust, moisture, vibration, and rotation. Their contactless nature reduces unexpected downtime and long-term maintenance effort in automated production systems.

• Plug-and-play operation

Base and remote couplers automatically link without configuration, simplifying installation.

IO-Link couplers are especially suitable where frequent movement, vibration, rotational parts, or limited access make physical connections unreliable. They are ideal for use in tool change systems on robots, material handling and transport systems, rotary tables and indexing mechanisms, and load and workpiece carriers requiring reliable power and signal transfer.

