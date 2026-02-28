Omniball through-hole contacts

Mill-Max has introduced an expansion to its Omniball spring-loaded contact range with a new series of through-hole mount Omniball pins designed for robust and versatile interconnect solutions. These rolling contact spring-loaded pins bring the unique Omniball interface to through-hole printed circuit board applications, delivering high reliability where sliding, rotational, or angular mating actions are involved.
The Omniball technology replaces conventional plungers with a gold-plated brass rolling ball, allowing mating surfaces to engage, compress, and slide with minimal wear and consistent electrical performance. This design helps reduce binding, premature wear, and connector damage that can occur with traditional spring pin interfaces.
The new offering includes three distinct through-hole options tailored for different design requirements. Two versions feature differing tail lengths of approximately 2 and 3 mm for use on PCBs of varying thicknesses, while a solder-cup variant is engineered to accept up to 20 AWG wire and includes dual press-fit features including a knurl for anti-rotation and secure alignment.
All Omniball pins offer a maximum travel of 0,76 mm, are fully gold plated for corrosion resistance, and are rated for up to one million compression cycles. Low and stable contact resistance is maintained throughout repeated use, making them ideal for demanding environments.
These through-hole Omniball pins are ideal for twist-lock cable connectors, blind mating applications, rugged connectors, docking stations, and quick-connect systems, offering designers greater flexibility and reliability in demanding interconnect environments.
Phoenix’s Push-X range is growing Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
With the new XT 1,5 terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact is extending the series to include versions for conductor cross-sections from 0,34 to 2.5 mm2.
Read more...The mechanical side of power Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Power delivery has always been a key requirement of electronic systems, but the way power is generated, distributed, and consumed is changing rapidly with renewable energy installations and energy storage systems introducing new power sources.
Read more...Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
This expansion of the company’s Maxnetic product line delivers next-generation high reliability magnetic connectors designed for use in ever shrinking electronic devices and their applications.
Read more...Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.
Read more...The importance of power integrity Spectrum Concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.