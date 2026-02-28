Categories

Omniball through-hole contacts

28 February 2026 Interconnection


Mill-Max has introduced an expansion to its Omniball spring-loaded contact range with a new series of through-hole mount Omniball pins designed for robust and versatile interconnect solutions. These rolling contact spring-loaded pins bring the unique Omniball interface to through-hole printed circuit board applications, delivering high reliability where sliding, rotational, or angular mating actions are involved.

The Omniball technology replaces conventional plungers with a gold-plated brass rolling ball, allowing mating surfaces to engage, compress, and slide with minimal wear and consistent electrical performance. This design helps reduce binding, premature wear, and connector damage that can occur with traditional spring pin interfaces.

The new offering includes three distinct through-hole options tailored for different design requirements. Two versions feature differing tail lengths of approximately 2 and 3 mm for use on PCBs of varying thicknesses, while a solder-cup variant is engineered to accept up to 20 AWG wire and includes dual press-fit features including a knurl for anti-rotation and secure alignment.

All Omniball pins offer a maximum travel of 0,76 mm, are fully gold plated for corrosion resistance, and are rated for up to one million compression cycles. Low and stable contact resistance is maintained throughout repeated use, making them ideal for demanding environments.

These through-hole Omniball pins are ideal for twist-lock cable connectors, blind mating applications, rugged connectors, docking stations, and quick-connect systems, offering designers greater flexibility and reliability in demanding interconnect environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


