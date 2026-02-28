Compact high precision magnetometer

Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs. Housed in a tiny 1,28 x 1,28 x 0,5 mm wafer level chip scale package, the device enables advanced magnetic sensing in next generation consumer and embedded systems.
Designed for applications ranging from hearables and wearables to AR, VR, and indoor navigation platforms, the BMM350 supports precise head orientation, positioning, and motion tracking. Its low output noise, typically ±190 nTrms on the x and y axes and ±450 nTrms on the z axis, ensures stable magnetic measurements even in challenging environments. A wide ±2000 µT measurement range, minimal temperature drift, and controlled post solder offset characteristics further enhance long term reliability.
Operating from low supply voltages and consuming just 200 µA at 100 Hz in normal mode, the sensor is optimised for battery powered devices. Support for both I2C and I3C interfaces simplifies system integration, while sampling rates up to 400 Hz enable responsive real time sensing.
The BMM350 combines precision, efficiency, and design flexibility, making it a strong fit for immersive audio, robotics, navigation, and motion sensitive applications.
Ultra compact NTC thermistors RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.
Read more...Omniflex uses LoRaWAN to track water usage Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Test & Measurement
Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal.
Read more...Advanced pressure monitoring sensor EBV Electrolink
Test & Measurement
The Infineon KP497 is an advanced, highly integrated digital pressure sensor designed for demanding automotive and industrial applications, with a particular focus on battery management systems.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.