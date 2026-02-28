Compact high precision magnetometer

28 February 2026 Test & Measurement





Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs. Housed in a tiny 1,28 x 1,28 x 0,5 mm wafer level chip scale package, the device enables advanced magnetic sensing in next generation consumer and embedded systems.

Designed for applications ranging from hearables and wearables to AR, VR, and indoor navigation platforms, the BMM350 supports precise head orientation, positioning, and motion tracking. Its low output noise, typically ±190 nTrms on the x and y axes and ±450 nTrms on the z axis, ensures stable magnetic measurements even in challenging environments. A wide ±2000 µT measurement range, minimal temperature drift, and controlled post solder offset characteristics further enhance long term reliability.

Operating from low supply voltages and consuming just 200 µA at 100 Hz in normal mode, the sensor is optimised for battery powered devices. Support for both I2C and I3C interfaces simplifies system integration, while sampling rates up to 400 Hz enable responsive real time sensing.

The BMM350 combines precision, efficiency, and design flexibility, making it a strong fit for immersive audio, robotics, navigation, and motion sensitive applications.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





