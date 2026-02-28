Categories

Ultra compact NTC thermistors

28 February 2026 Test & Measurement

Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M (0,6 x 0,3 x 0,3 mm) devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs. Both the NCU03WF104F60RL and NCU03WF104F6SRL deliver a 100 kΩ resistance at 25°C with tight ±1% tolerance, ideal for precise temperature sensing and compensation in space-constrained circuits.

The NCU03WF104F60RL is optimised for consumer electronics, offering designers a tiny thermistor for applications such as mobile devices, home appliances, and IoT nodes where board space is at a premium. Its consistent resistance and thermal response make it suitable for battery temperature monitoring, environmental sensing, and thermal feedback loops in compact consumer systems.

The NCU03WF104F6SRL shares the same electrical performance, but adds qualification for automotive environments, supporting higher reliability demands and stricter temperature cycling. Its AEC-Q200 aligned characteristics make it well suited for advanced driver assistance systems, telematics modules, and in-vehicle temperature monitoring tasks where thermal stress and long-term stability are critical.

Both versions maintain excellent solderability, long-term stability, and drop-in compatibility with larger 1005M components, simplifying upgrades and enabling higher component density.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


