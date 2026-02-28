Advanced pressure monitoring sensor

The Infineon KP497 is an advanced, highly integrated digital pressure sensor designed for demanding automotive and industrial applications, with a particular focus on battery management systems (BMS). It combines a precision barometric pressure sensor with an integrated one-axis accelerometer, temperature sensing, and digital interface support, delivering a broad monitoring capability in a single compact package.
The KP497 features an absolute pressure measurement range of 20 kPa to 250 kPa with ±2 kPa accuracy, suitable for detecting rapid pressure changes associated with thermal runaway events and other critical conditions in high-voltage battery packs. An integrated z-axis accelerometer with ±2 g accuracy facilitates shock and vibration detection, enhancing system diagnostics and health evaluation.
A key strength of the KP497 is its highly flexible autonomous monitoring mode. User-configurable thresholds, multi-stage pressure and acceleration monitoring, and programmable measurement intervals enable the device to operate independently of a host microcontroller. This allows the triggering of wake-ups on threshold violations and reducing overall system power consumption. Configurations are stored in the internal non-volatile memory and can be updated in-field via SPI or I2C serial interfaces.
The KP497 includes a low power autonomous state with intelligent wake-up, built-in diagnostics, 3 kB of non-volatile memory for customer data storage, and qualification to AEC-Q100 Grade 1 for automotive reliability. The sensor operates from 1,7 V to 3,6 V through a temperature range from -40°C to 105°C, making it suitable for use in harsh industrial environments.
Compact high precision magnetometer Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.
Read more...Ultra compact NTC thermistors RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.
Read more...Omniflex uses LoRaWAN to track water usage Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Test & Measurement
Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal.
Read more...High-efficiency 600 V power MOSFET EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon Technologies 600 V CoolMOS CFD7 is a high-voltage, super-junction N-channel MOSFET technology designed to deliver outstanding efficiency and robust switching performance.
Read more...High-performance FPGA family EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
AMD’s Kintex UltraScale+ FPGA family delivers high-performance, mid-range field programmable gate arrays that balance price, performance, and power efficiency for demanding DSP applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.