Advanced pressure monitoring sensor

28 February 2026 Test & Measurement

The Infineon KP497 is an advanced, highly integrated digital pressure sensor designed for demanding automotive and industrial applications, with a particular focus on battery management systems (BMS). It combines a precision barometric pressure sensor with an integrated one-axis accelerometer, temperature sensing, and digital interface support, delivering a broad monitoring capability in a single compact package.

The KP497 features an absolute pressure measurement range of 20 kPa to 250 kPa with ±2 kPa accuracy, suitable for detecting rapid pressure changes associated with thermal runaway events and other critical conditions in high-voltage battery packs. An integrated z-axis accelerometer with ±2 g accuracy facilitates shock and vibration detection, enhancing system diagnostics and health evaluation.

A key strength of the KP497 is its highly flexible autonomous monitoring mode. User-configurable thresholds, multi-stage pressure and acceleration monitoring, and programmable measurement intervals enable the device to operate independently of a host microcontroller. This allows the triggering of wake-ups on threshold violations and reducing overall system power consumption. Configurations are stored in the internal non-volatile memory and can be updated in-field via SPI or I2C serial interfaces.

The KP497 includes a low power autonomous state with intelligent wake-up, built-in diagnostics, 3 kB of non-volatile memory for customer data storage, and qualification to AEC-Q100 Grade 1 for automotive reliability. The sensor operates from 1,7 V to 3,6 V through a temperature range from -40°C to 105°C, making it suitable for use in harsh industrial environments.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





