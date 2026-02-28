90 W PSU with 150% boost capability

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads. Input voltage range is 85-276 V AC, rated overvoltage category II up to 5000 m altitude, while the output is nominal 24 V DC, adjustable to 29 V DC. The output has a constant current characteristic in overload. The parts operate from -40°C to 70°C ambient, and a creditable 93,6% efficiency achieved contributes to cool running and a long MTBF rating.

The REFIN2U-S90/24/CL is presented in the popular snap-on DIN rail format and is just 36 mm in width, weighing in at only 151 g. Extending mounting flanges allow the part to be panel-mounted if wished, and particular attention has been paid to eliminating acoustic noise – an important consideration in office or domestic installations.

Electrical connections are push-in for easy, tool-less installation, and the parts are certified to international safety standards with low no-load losses.

Credit(s)

Brabek





