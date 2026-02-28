Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

SDRs – Which RF architecture should you choose?

28 February 2026 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By EPIQ Solutions.

Software Defined Radios (SDRs) have become ubiquitous in applications that value their flexibility, reconfigurability, spectrum agility and upgradability. These include defence, public safety, wireless infrastructure, space, SATCOM, test and measurement to name a few. However, there are several common methods of implementing SDR architectures – how do you know which is best to meet a specific need? In this paper we will look at some common architectures, their pros and cons, and their likely development trajectories given the levels of investment being poured into them.

Why should I care which SDR architecture was chosen?

When deciding on the best approach to solving a particular RF challenge, there tend to be two competing, orthogonal inputs – Function and Form. Put another way, they can be thought of as desired capabilities and forced constraints, as illustrated in Figure 1. They are met with differing degrees of success by the architecture chosen depending on the balance between them and frequently may be met by multiple approaches.

Common architectures include the following:

1. Superheterodyne, also known as Superhets, Heterodyne, or 2-Stage Heterodyne.

2. Block Converter, also known as Downconverters/ Upconverters, or 1-Stage Heterodyne.

3. Direct Sampling, which is sometimes called Direct RF, or Direct RF sampling.

4. Zero IF, also referred to as ZIF, Homodyne, confusingly Direct Conversion, or in some contexts, RFIC.

5. Combined Architectures, which usually involves adding a block converter in front of one of the others.

Simplified representations are shown in Figure 2. A few notes:

• For simplicity we are showing the receive side of the signal chain, but the transmit is similar in reverse.

• We do not plan to discuss these in detail as we are focusing on relative trade-offs for particular applications in this paper – more in-depth reading can be found in the References section at the end.

• For the record, we employ all these architectures and use each of them in particular products that make best use of their advantages, and we engineer around their disadvantages for a given application.

• Super Het and Block Converters require more investment in RF engineering skills, whereas the higher numbered items require a similarly heavy investment, but on the digital/ DSP side.

How do we assess RF architectures?

For this exercise we have boiled down the two axes of function and form into the following for simplicity.

RF function, or capabilities

• RF Coverage – gap-less frequency range that a radio can be tuned to. On the high end, 6 GHz is often available, although for some applications much higher is highly desirable.

• Bandwidth – Once tuned to a specific frequency, the width of the frequency band that can be passed through the analogue components unattenuated and then digitised at a sufficient sample rate. Example: 100 MHz.

• Performance – spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR) is used as the primary figure of merit for system performance in this article, though key performance indicators vary depending on application (e.g., see Reference 1).

• Selectivity – for many radio applications, having great performance is meaningless if the environment it operates in causes the performance to break down. Selectivity specifies how well RF noise outside the frequency band of interest is attenuated.

Form, or constraints

If the radio can be infinitely large, infinitely expensive, and be supplied with infinite power, great performance is easy, but this is obviously wholly unrealistic. The parameters are therefore:

• Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) – smaller is better for each.

• Reconfigurability – How easy is it to adapt the design to a different use? Frequency band? IBW?

• Industry investment – we thought it would be interesting to see which architectures are seeing increased investment, deployment, and capabilities for applications such as 5G and automotive radar vs. those that are more niche, as this impacts where to place development effort that will pay off in the future.

For Function and Form we kept things simple and used a 3-point scale of Poor, Good, and Best, as this was sufficient to tease out key differences between each.

To read the full paper, visit www.dataweek.co.za/ex/feb26-epiq.pdf


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL accelerate 5G RedCap adoption
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL modules represent a strategic move into this fast-growing segment, delivering Sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity optimised for mid-tier IoT applications.

Read more...
Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.

Read more...
Surviving the extremes: Understanding shock and vibration in MEMS sensors
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
By considering factors such as mechanical headroom, damping, and system-level robustness, designers can ensure that the chosen sensor not only survives, but performs reliably over time.

Read more...
A two-stage approach to super-wide input voltage range DC-DC converters
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice
Teaser: In addition to handling the various input voltage ranges required, the SynQor line of InQor DC-DC converters are fully encased and ruggedised to handle the harsh environments that often accompany systems that have such challenging technical requirements.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Engineering the future
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
As we welcome the first issue of Dataweek in a new year, it is an exciting time to be part of the electronics community, especially for our readers. The pace of change across our industry continues to accelerate, reshaping how we design, build, and interact with technology.

Read more...
Barracuda commissions new IPC Class 3 aerospace facility
Barracuda Holdings Editor's Choice News
The company has commissioned a new dedicated IPC Class 3 facility in Somerset West. and has concluded a new investment partnership that will provide the capital and management capacity required to scale operations.

Read more...
Engineering copper grain structure for high-yield hybrid bonding in 3D packaging
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The way copper grains are sized and distributed forms the metallurgical foundation of hybrid bonding, enabling lower bonding temperatures, greater reliability, and stable grain structures throughout integration.

Read more...
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Could X-ray lithography disrupt the economics of advanced chip manufacturing?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
Advanced semiconductor manufacturing has reached a point where technical progress is increasingly constrained by economic reality, and the proposed use of X-ray lithography represents a bold attempt to reset these economics.

Read more...
Ultra-wide signal capture from a single chip
RFiber Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
Jariet Technologies developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved