Multi-band GNSS patch antenna

28 February 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support. Its two-stage LNA architecture enhances signal clarity, providing excellent out-of-band rejection and stable performance even in challenging RF environments.

The antenna covers GPS/QZSS (L1/L2), Galileo (E1/E5b), GLONASS (G1), and BeiDou (B1C/B1I), enabling robust, accurate navigation across all major GNSS constellations. Optimised gain, low noise figure, and superior axial ratio ensure reliable signal reception, making the AHP2356A suitable for mission-critical applications such as precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles, surveying, and industrial asset tracking.

Measuring 70 x 70 x 11 mm with ground plane integration, the AHP2356A maintains a low-profile form factor ideal for space-constrained designs. It comes standard with a coaxial cable terminated with an I-PEX MHF I connector, which can be customised for specific device integration requirements. Tuned and tested on a 70 x 70 mm ground plane, the antenna demonstrates outstanding radiation patterns and consistent performance.

Designed for harsh operational environments, it operates between -40°C and 85°C, has a 50 Ω impedance, and maximum gain of 33,2 dB. The AHP2356A is fully RoHS, REACH, and RED compliant, meeting global regulatory standards.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





