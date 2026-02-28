Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design
28 February 2026
Design Automation
The Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design exemplifies a complete, high-performance platform for every-element direct-RF sampling digital beamforming using Analog Devices’ Apollo mixed-signal front-end technology. The reference board integrates four synchronised MxFE devices to implement a 16-transmit, 16-receive channel X-band subsystem, demonstrating a scalable and phase-coherent architecture suitable for advanced phased-array systems.
The design addresses the key system challenges associated with multi-chip RF converter deployments, including deterministic timing, precise clock distribution and multi-device synchronisation. By achieving phase-aligned sampling and transmission across all channels, the platform enables true digital beamforming, multi-beam operation and adaptive nulling across wide instantaneous bandwidths. Uniform element spacing, optimised for half-wavelength operation at approximately 12 GHz, supports accurate spatial sampling and repeatable beam patterns.
The reference board integrates all major signal-chain functions required for system-level evaluation, including RF front-end conditioning, low-noise amplification, broadband filtering with bypass options, multichip clocking, triggering and comprehensive power management. Overall, the Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design serves as a practical blueprint for building high-channel-count RF systems in applications such as phased-array radar, electronic warfare and advanced communications.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/4tfOUca
Further reading:
MIKROE signs multi-year deal with Renesas
Dizzy Enterprises
Design Automation
MIKROE has signed a multi-year MCU development tool support deal with Renesas, which commits MIKROE to providing development tools for 500 of Renesas’ most popular MCUs.
Read more...
Future Electronics and SnapMagic announce CAD model integration to support faster design cycles
Future Electronics
Design Automation
Engineers can now download verified symbols, footprints, and 3D models directly from supported product pages, enabling a smoother transition from component selection to PCB layout.
Read more...
Pulsonix 14.0 advances design
Design Automation
Pulsonix’s latest PCB design software platform further strengthens simulation and brings significant enhancements in mechanical-electrical 3D integration, smarter comparison tools, and enhanced usability features.
Read more...
Silicon Labs’ Simplicity AI-enabled SDK
Design Automation
Silicon Labs recently unveiled a new way it is helping developers and their AI agents collaborate through its Simplicity AI SDK.
Read more...
Accelerate development of AI-enabled embedded systems
Design Automation
ADI’s CodeFusion Studio (CFS) is a modern embedded software development platform aimed at accelerating the creation of AI-enabled embedded systems.
Read more...
STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code
Design Automation
STM32CubeIDE has moved from prerelease to official release marking a milestone in the deployment of STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code.
Read more...
Siemens’ software selected for verification and validation
ASIC Design Services
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently announced that Veloce Strato CS and Veloce proFPGA CS have been deployed at Arm, a longtime user of Veloce, as part of its design flow for Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems.
Read more...
Enhanced graphics on STM32U3
Design Automation
ST has introduced a new program designed specifically for users working with its mainstream STM32 MCUs, including STM32C0, U0, WBA, and U3 series.
Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025 - Dubai: Direct access to global chipmakers, built for Africa’s engineering needs
Design Automation
[Sponsored] The future of South Africa’s technology ecosystem depends on deeper integration with global supply chains and tighter alignment with semiconductor manufacturers. That alignment takes presence, interaction, and shared focus on real systems.
Read more...
Siemens unveils groundbreaking Tessent AnalogTest software
ASIC Design Services
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced Tessent AnalogTest software - an innovative solution that reduces pattern generation time for analogue circuit tests from months to days.
Read more...