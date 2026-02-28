Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design

28 February 2026 Design Automation

The Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design exemplifies a complete, high-performance platform for every-element direct-RF sampling digital beamforming using Analog Devices’ Apollo mixed-signal front-end technology. The reference board integrates four synchronised MxFE devices to implement a 16-transmit, 16-receive channel X-band subsystem, demonstrating a scalable and phase-coherent architecture suitable for advanced phased-array systems.

The design addresses the key system challenges associated with multi-chip RF converter deployments, including deterministic timing, precise clock distribution and multi-device synchronisation. By achieving phase-aligned sampling and transmission across all channels, the platform enables true digital beamforming, multi-beam operation and adaptive nulling across wide instantaneous bandwidths. Uniform element spacing, optimised for half-wavelength operation at approximately 12 GHz, supports accurate spatial sampling and repeatable beam patterns.

The reference board integrates all major signal-chain functions required for system-level evaluation, including RF front-end conditioning, low-noise amplification, broadband filtering with bypass options, multichip clocking, triggering and comprehensive power management. Overall, the Quad-Apollo MxFE reference design serves as a practical blueprint for building high-channel-count RF systems in applications such as phased-array radar, electronic warfare and advanced communications.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/4tfOUca






