EMI shielding materials application guide

28 February 2026 Circuit & System Protection

Electromagnetic interference shielding is a technique used to reduce the coupling of unwanted electromagnetic energy into or out of electronic systems. EMI can originate from external sources, such as radio transmitters, motors, or switching power supplies, or from within the system itself, where high-speed digital circuits and RF components generate emissions that interfere with sensitive analogue or digital circuitry.

EMI shielding works by enclosing a circuit or system within a conductive or magnetic material that attenuates electromagnetic fields. Conductive materials, such as copper, aluminium, or nickel-coated plastics, reflect and absorb electric field components, while magnetic materials, such as ferrites or specialised alloys, are more effective at attenuating low-frequency magnetic fields. The effectiveness of a shield depends on factors including material properties, thickness, continuity, grounding, and the frequency of the interfering signal.

TE Connectivity has released an application guide to explore the broad range of shielding solutions and determine which solution fits your application. The company’s shielding solutions include electrically conductive elastomers, gaskets, knitted wire mesh, oriented wire, EMI shielding ventilation panels, shielded window, cable shielding and shielding components.

To download the application guide, visit https://bit.ly/49FWBAz





