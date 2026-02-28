Exploring Bluetooth Channel Sounding

Bluetooth Channel Sounding (BCS) can be used for accurate, secure, and low-latency distance measurements and is ideal for use in sectors like access control, smart home control, and indoor navigation and asset tracking. NXP has enabled BCS on the MCX W72 multi-protocol wireless MCU, which supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 6.0, Thread, Zigbee, and Matter. It features a dedicated on-chip Localization Compute Engine (LCE) to reduce ranging latency and incorporate additional memory to support application-specific code, connectivity stacks, and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.
NXP has now released the FRDM-MCXW72 development board, based on the MCX W72. This evaluation board is designed for flexible, rapid prototyping, offering easy evaluation of the MCX W72 features and capabilities. NXP’s Application Code Hub (ACH) provides ready-to-use purpose-built software examples for the FRDM-MCXW72 and other development boards that you can find at NXP’s MCUXpresso extension on VS Code.
NXP has expanded its MCX A Series Altron Arrow
AI & ML
NXP has significantly expanded its MCX A Series of Arm Cortex-M33 microcontrollers, doubling the portfolio with six new families aimed at industrial and IoT edge applications.
Read more...Contactless IO-Link couplers IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors.
Read more...Multi-band GNSS patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support.
Read more...Cellular routers for explosive areas Phoenix Contact
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.
Read more...Power the next wave of IoT innovation Links Field Networks
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Networks’ portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases.
Read more...Move to smart agriculture Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for precision agriculture, the RAKwireless SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations.
Read more...Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.
Read more...Trusted Wireless technology IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Trusted Wireless is a proprietary industrial wireless communication technology developed by Phoenix Contact to transmit sensor and actuator data, as well as low to medium volumes of control and serial data, reliably over long distances without cables.
