Exploring Bluetooth Channel Sounding

Bluetooth Channel Sounding (BCS) can be used for accurate, secure, and low-latency distance measurements and is ideal for use in sectors like access control, smart home control, and indoor navigation and asset tracking. NXP has enabled BCS on the MCX W72 multi-protocol wireless MCU, which supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 6.0, Thread, Zigbee, and Matter. It features a dedicated on-chip Localization Compute Engine (LCE) to reduce ranging latency and incorporate additional memory to support application-specific code, connectivity stacks, and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.

NXP has now released the FRDM-MCXW72 development board, based on the MCX W72. This evaluation board is designed for flexible, rapid prototyping, offering easy evaluation of the MCX W72 features and capabilities. NXP’s Application Code Hub (ACH) provides ready-to-use purpose-built software examples for the FRDM-MCXW72 and other development boards that you can find at NXP’s MCUXpresso extension on VS Code.

