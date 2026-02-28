Power the next wave of IoT innovation

The rapid expansion of IoT deployments across Africa is being driven by increased mobile connectivity, urbanisation, and the need for improved operational efficiency across multiple sectors. Applications such as smart infrastructure, precision agriculture, distributed energy systems, logistics tracking, and remote healthcare monitoring are increasingly reliant on reliable wireless connectivity, edge processing, and scalable network management.
While local solution development is accelerating, the deployment and scaling of IoT systems across geographically diverse and infrastructure-constrained environments presents technical and logistical challenges. These include device interoperability, network reliability, lifecycle management, security, and long-term maintainability. Addressing these challenges typically requires access to proven connectivity platforms, validated hardware and software stacks, and established supply chains.
Links Field Networks develops wireless networking and IoT infrastructure solutions intended for use in industrial and enterprise environments. Its portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases. The company operates through regional partners who provide local integration, deployment support and customer-facing services.
Within the African context, partnerships between local system integrators, value-added resellers and global connectivity vendors can enable more consistent solution delivery and faster adoption of IoT technologies. Such models allow local organisations to focus on application development and domain expertise, while leveraging established connectivity hardware, software and support frameworks to address regional requirements at scale.
Contactless IO-Link couplers IOT Electronics
The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors.
Read more...Multi-band GNSS patch antenna RF Design
The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support.
Read more...Cellular routers for explosive areas Phoenix Contact
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.
Read more...Move to smart agriculture Otto Wireless Solutions
Designed for precision agriculture, the RAKwireless SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations.
Read more...Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems RFiber Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.
Read more...Trusted Wireless technology IOT Electronics
Trusted Wireless is a proprietary industrial wireless communication technology developed by Phoenix Contact to transmit sensor and actuator data, as well as low to medium volumes of control and serial data, reliably over long distances without cables.
Read more...Wideband MMIC power amp RF Design
The Qorvo QPA2597 is a wideband MMIC power amplifier built using proven GaN on SiC technology and designed to operate across the 2 to 6 GHz frequency range.
