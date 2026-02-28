Power the next wave of IoT innovation

The rapid expansion of IoT deployments across Africa is being driven by increased mobile connectivity, urbanisation, and the need for improved operational efficiency across multiple sectors. Applications such as smart infrastructure, precision agriculture, distributed energy systems, logistics tracking, and remote healthcare monitoring are increasingly reliant on reliable wireless connectivity, edge processing, and scalable network management.

While local solution development is accelerating, the deployment and scaling of IoT systems across geographically diverse and infrastructure-constrained environments presents technical and logistical challenges. These include device interoperability, network reliability, lifecycle management, security, and long-term maintainability. Addressing these challenges typically requires access to proven connectivity platforms, validated hardware and software stacks, and established supply chains.

Links Field Networks develops wireless networking and IoT infrastructure solutions intended for use in industrial and enterprise environments. Its portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases. The company operates through regional partners who provide local integration, deployment support and customer-facing services.

Within the African context, partnerships between local system integrators, value-added resellers and global connectivity vendors can enable more consistent solution delivery and faster adoption of IoT technologies. Such models allow local organisations to focus on application development and domain expertise, while leveraging established connectivity hardware, software and support frameworks to address regional requirements at scale.

