Standalone USB PD controller

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The STUSB4531 is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller. It integrates a certified USB-PD protocol stack and proprietary AUTORUN algorithms, enabling autonomous negotiation of power contracts with USB-C sources and continuous monitoring of VBUS voltage. This makes it suitable for high-power charging, including adjustable voltage supply and programmable power supply (PPS) profiles, even from a dead battery state.

The device supports up to five distinct sink power data object profiles, including fixed, variable and PPS types, with static or dynamic configuration. Active VBUS monitoring and integrated system and cable discharge paths enhance safety, while built-in PMOS gate drivers and short-to-VBUS protection improve integration robustness.

Operating across an industrial temperature range from -40°C to 105°C, the controller includes external VCONN support and protection against electrostatic discharge. It is ideal for use in portable consumer devices, IoT nodes, industrial equipment, and handheld electronics.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





