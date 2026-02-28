Standalone USB PD controller

The STUSB4531 is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller. It integrates a certified USB-PD protocol stack and proprietary AUTORUN algorithms, enabling autonomous negotiation of power contracts with USB-C sources and continuous monitoring of VBUS voltage. This makes it suitable for high-power charging, including adjustable voltage supply and programmable power supply (PPS) profiles, even from a dead battery state.
The device supports up to five distinct sink power data object profiles, including fixed, variable and PPS types, with static or dynamic configuration. Active VBUS monitoring and integrated system and cable discharge paths enhance safety, while built-in PMOS gate drivers and short-to-VBUS protection improve integration robustness.
Operating across an industrial temperature range from -40°C to 105°C, the controller includes external VCONN support and protection against electrostatic discharge. It is ideal for use in portable consumer devices, IoT nodes, industrial equipment, and handheld electronics.
Compact high precision magnetometer Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.
Read more...Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
Read more...N-channel power MOSFETs TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.
Read more...Smart power protection, simplified TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi electronic fuses (eFuses) deliver integrated, intelligent protection by combining overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, reverse polarity, and inrush current safeguards in a single compact IC.
Read more...Robust power for mission-critical systems Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood’s latest range of DC-DC brick-type converters is engineered specifically for high-end applications, providing a versatile power output from 50 W to 600 W.
