Move to smart agriculture

South African agriculture is facing growing pressure from climate variability, water scarcity, rising input costs, and the need to improve productivity. In response, many farmers are adopting smart agriculture technologies that replace manual inspection and estimation with continuous, data-driven insight.
A key enabler of this shift is the RAKwireless SensorHub, distributed locally by Otto Wireless Solutions. Designed for precision agriculture, the SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations. Housed in a rugged, weatherproof enclosure, it supports battery, mains, or solar power, making it suitable for both connected and remote agricultural environments.
The SensorHub integrates a wide range of sensors to monitor parameters such as soil moisture and pH, temperature, humidity, light intensity, rainfall, wind conditions, and water levels. Its modular design allows farmers to deploy a basic configuration and expand as requirements grow. Low-power operation supports long battery life, reducing maintenance effort and operating costs.
Connectivity is provided via LoRaWAN as standard, offering long-range, low-power communication well suited to large farms and rural areas. Optional LTE or NB-IoT connectivity enables direct cellular communication where LoRaWAN infrastructure is unavailable. This dual approach allows flexible deployment based on location and coverage.
By enabling real-time monitoring, automated responses and data-driven decision-making, the SensorHub supports more efficient irrigation, reduced resource waste and improved crop management. Through local distribution, technical support and system integration, Otto Wireless plays a key role in making smart agriculture solutions accessible to South African farmers seeking more resilient and sustainable operations.
Contactless IO-Link couplers IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors.
Read more...Multi-band GNSS patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support.
Read more...Cellular routers for explosive areas Phoenix Contact
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.
Read more...Power the next wave of IoT innovation Links Field Networks
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Networks’ portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases.
Read more...Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.
Read more...Trusted Wireless technology IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Trusted Wireless is a proprietary industrial wireless communication technology developed by Phoenix Contact to transmit sensor and actuator data, as well as low to medium volumes of control and serial data, reliably over long distances without cables.
Read more...Wideband MMIC power amp RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Qorvo QPA2597 is a wideband MMIC power amplifier built using proven GaN on SiC technology and designed to operate across the 2 to 6 GHz frequency range.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.