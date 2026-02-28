Move to smart agriculture

28 February 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





South African agriculture is facing growing pressure from climate variability, water scarcity, rising input costs, and the need to improve productivity. In response, many farmers are adopting smart agriculture technologies that replace manual inspection and estimation with continuous, data-driven insight.

A key enabler of this shift is the RAKwireless SensorHub, distributed locally by Otto Wireless Solutions. Designed for precision agriculture, the SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations. Housed in a rugged, weatherproof enclosure, it supports battery, mains, or solar power, making it suitable for both connected and remote agricultural environments.

The SensorHub integrates a wide range of sensors to monitor parameters such as soil moisture and pH, temperature, humidity, light intensity, rainfall, wind conditions, and water levels. Its modular design allows farmers to deploy a basic configuration and expand as requirements grow. Low-power operation supports long battery life, reducing maintenance effort and operating costs.

Connectivity is provided via LoRaWAN as standard, offering long-range, low-power communication well suited to large farms and rural areas. Optional LTE or NB-IoT connectivity enables direct cellular communication where LoRaWAN infrastructure is unavailable. This dual approach allows flexible deployment based on location and coverage.

By enabling real-time monitoring, automated responses and data-driven decision-making, the SensorHub supports more efficient irrigation, reduced resource waste and improved crop management. Through local distribution, technical support and system integration, Otto Wireless plays a key role in making smart agriculture solutions accessible to South African farmers seeking more resilient and sustainable operations.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





