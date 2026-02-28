5G mobile hotspot with integrated multimodal AI capabilities

MeiG Smart has launched its first 5G Mobile HotSpot solution, the SRT8710, a breakthrough in mobile connectivity that combines ultra-fast 5G communications with integrated multimodal artificial intelligence functions. This innovative device redefines what a hotspot can do by blending high-speed internet access with advanced visual, voice, and intelligent interact capabilities for today’s connected world.
At its core, the SRT8710 is powered by Qualcomm’s QMB415 5G mobile broadband platform and runs Android 15, offering a robust software ecosystem and enhanced security for rich AI applications. The hardware foundation supports high-speed 5G Sub-6 GHz networks and LTE with four-carrier aggregation, delivering up to 2,5 Gbps download speeds. In parallel, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E with 2x2 MIMO technology, enabling theoretical peak local wireless rates up to 2,9 Gbps for dense multi-device environments.
What sets the SRT8710 apart is its multimodal AI integration. A built-in 2-megapixel camera enables visual recognition tasks like image-driven translation and QR scanning, while the on-board AI engine supports natural voice interaction, including intelligent meeting notes and conversational control. The device also intelligently optimises network performance in real time, prioritising bandwidth for key applications like gaming or video conferencing and offering a dedicated game acceleration mode.
A 2.0-inch touchscreen and companion mobile app add convenience, including dynamic QR codes for mobile payments, making the SRT8710 suitable for business travel, retail, mobile office, and shared-connectivity scenarios. Dual support for eSIM and nano SIM enhances global roaming flexibility, while intelligent power management extends battery life and adds an emergency reverse-charging function.
By uniting high-speed communication, AI perception, and practical usability, MeiG Smart’s SRT8710 ushers in a new era of intelligent mobile connectivity and multiplies opportunities for immersive, on-the-move digital experiences.
