Wideband MMIC power amp

28 February 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Qorvo QPA2597 is a wideband MMIC power amplifier designed to operate across the 2 to 6 GHz frequency range, making it suitable for a variety of wireless and RF applications. Built using proven GaN on SiC technology, the device delivers a saturated output power of 32 dBm with a small signal gain of 24 dB and a power added efficiency of up to 37%. These characteristics make it an effective solution for both driver stage and lower power output stage architectures.

Packaged in a compact 4 x 4 mm plastic QFN, the QPA2597 supports simple system integration. It is internally matched to 50 Ω and includes integrated DC blocking capacitors on both RF ports, reducing the need for additional external components. Operating from a 25 V supply and drawing approximately 50 mA of current, the amplifier can share the same voltage rail as higher power GaN HPAs.

It is well suited to modern broadband and communication systems requiring efficient, compact, and reliable RF amplification.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





