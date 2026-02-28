Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion module

The SimpleLink Wi-Fi CC33xx family of devices from Texas Instruments are dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion modules enabling engineers to connect more applications with confidence. The modules are certified and designed to simplify hardware design and reduce time-to-market.
Two options are available:
• CC3350MOD: A 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 companion module.
• CC3351MOD: A 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 companion module.
The CC335xMOD offers the latest standards from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE, while maintaining compatibility with Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). These CC335xMOD devices are based on the 10th-generation connectivity combo chip from Texas Instruments using its proven technology.
These modules are an excellent choice to use in cost-sensitive embedded applications with a Linux or RTOS host running TCP/IP. CC335xMOD brings the efficiency of Wi-Fi 6 to embedded device applications for the Internet of Things.
