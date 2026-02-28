Powering next-gen IoT connectivity

28 February 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

IoT applications increasingly demand higher throughput, lower latency, and flexible spectrum usage. The FGMC63N tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module addresses these needs, offering integrated connectivity across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands in a compact, highly optimised design.

Expanding into the 6 GHz spectrum, Wi-Fi 6E reduces congestion, improves throughput, and enables lower-latency connections – essential for dense IoT environments. The FGMC63N supports dynamic tri-band operation, using 2,4 GHz for extended coverage, 5 GHz for balanced performance, and 6 GHz for high-speed, low-interference applications. This makes it ideal for smart homes, industrial automation, medical devices, and advanced consumer electronics.

A key differentiator is the integrated high-performance MCU, which simplifies system design by reducing external components, lowering BOM costs, and accelerating development cycles. Optimised for power efficiency, the module ensures sustained wireless performance in battery-powered and energy-sensitive devices.

Supporting advanced Bluetooth alongside Wi-Fi 6E, the FGMC63N enables seamless hybrid connectivity across complex IoT ecosystems.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





