Powering next-gen IoT connectivity

IoT applications increasingly demand higher throughput, lower latency, and flexible spectrum usage. The FGMC63N tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module addresses these needs, offering integrated connectivity across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands in a compact, highly optimised design.
Expanding into the 6 GHz spectrum, Wi-Fi 6E reduces congestion, improves throughput, and enables lower-latency connections – essential for dense IoT environments. The FGMC63N supports dynamic tri-band operation, using 2,4 GHz for extended coverage, 5 GHz for balanced performance, and 6 GHz for high-speed, low-interference applications. This makes it ideal for smart homes, industrial automation, medical devices, and advanced consumer electronics.
A key differentiator is the integrated high-performance MCU, which simplifies system design by reducing external components, lowering BOM costs, and accelerating development cycles. Optimised for power efficiency, the module ensures sustained wireless performance in battery-powered and energy-sensitive devices.
Supporting advanced Bluetooth alongside Wi-Fi 6E, the FGMC63N enables seamless hybrid connectivity across complex IoT ecosystems.
Contactless IO-Link couplers IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors.
Multi-band GNSS patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support.
Cellular routers for explosive areas Phoenix Contact
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.
Power the next wave of IoT innovation Links Field Networks
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Networks’ portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases.
Move to smart agriculture Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for precision agriculture, the RAKwireless SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations.
Broadband GaN amplifiers for demanding RF systems RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions has expanded its high-power RF portfolio with the MAPC-A1106-BD and MAPC-A1102-BS GaN amplifiers, designed for broadband operation in demanding CW and pulsed applications.
Trusted Wireless technology IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Trusted Wireless is a proprietary industrial wireless communication technology developed by Phoenix Contact to transmit sensor and actuator data, as well as low to medium volumes of control and serial data, reliably over long distances without cables.
