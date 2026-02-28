Power module enhances AI data centre power density

The increasing AI and high-performance computing workloads demand power solutions that combine efficiency, reliability, and scalability. Integrated power modules help streamline design, reduce energy use, and deliver the stable performance required for advanced data centres. Microchip Technology has announced its MCPF1525 Power Module, a highly integrated device with a 16 V VIN buck converter that can deliver 25 A per module, stackable up to 200 A.
The MCPF1525 enables higher power delivery within the same rack space and is combined with a programmable PMBus and I2C controls.
This device is designed to power the latest generation of PCIe switches and high-performance compute MPU applications needed for AI deployments.
The MCPF1525 is packaged in an innovative vertical construction that maximises board space efficiency and can offer up to a 40% board area reduction when compared to other solutions. The compact power module is approximately 6,8 x 7,65 x 3,82 mm, making it an optimal solution for space-constrained AI servers.
For increased reliability, the MCPF1525 includes multiple diagnostic functions reported over PMBus, including over-temperature, over-current, and over-voltage protection to minimise undetected faults. With a thermally enhanced package, the device is engineered to work within an operating junction temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. An on-board embedded EEPROM allows users to program the default power-up configuration.
NXP has expanded its MCX A Series Altron Arrow
AI & ML
NXP has significantly expanded its MCX A Series of Arm Cortex-M33 microcontrollers, doubling the portfolio with six new families aimed at industrial and IoT edge applications.
Read more...Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SimpleLink Wi-Fi CC33xx family of devices from Texas Instruments are dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion modules enabling engineers to connect more applications with confidence.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.