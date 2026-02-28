Power module enhances AI data centre power density

The increasing AI and high-performance computing workloads demand power solutions that combine efficiency, reliability, and scalability. Integrated power modules help streamline design, reduce energy use, and deliver the stable performance required for advanced data centres. Microchip Technology has announced its MCPF1525 Power Module, a highly integrated device with a 16 V V IN buck converter that can deliver 25 A per module, stackable up to 200 A.

The MCPF1525 enables higher power delivery within the same rack space and is combined with a programmable PMBus and I2C controls.

This device is designed to power the latest generation of PCIe switches and high-performance compute MPU applications needed for AI deployments.

The MCPF1525 is packaged in an innovative vertical construction that maximises board space efficiency and can offer up to a 40% board area reduction when compared to other solutions. The compact power module is approximately 6,8 x 7,65 x 3,82 mm , making it an optimal solution for space-constrained AI servers.

For increased reliability, the MCPF1525 includes multiple diagnostic functions reported over PMBus, including over-temperature, over-current, and over-voltage protection to minimise undetected faults. With a thermally enhanced package, the device is engineered to work within an operating junction temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. An on-board embedded EEPROM allows users to program the default power-up configuration.

