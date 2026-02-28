MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.





Designed to meet MIL-STD-810F requirements, the converters use multilayer ceramic capacitors with no lifespan limitations, supporting long term reliability and stable performance in harsh operating environments.

The modules are available in standard brick sizes from 1/16 to full brick, allowing flexible integration into military and aerospace platforms. An extended operating temperature range of -45°C to 100°C, with an optional -55°C rating, is supported by a rugged six-sided metal enclosure that enhances thermal management and EMI shielding. Compliance with EN55032 Class A and Class B standards helps minimise electromagnetic interference in sensitive systems.

PowerGood positions the range as a cost- effective, high reliability second source option, with proven deployment in defence vehicles, radar systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and mobile platforms.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





