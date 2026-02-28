MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters

PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
Designed to meet MIL-STD-810F requirements, the converters use multilayer ceramic capacitors with no lifespan limitations, supporting long term reliability and stable performance in harsh operating environments.
The modules are available in standard brick sizes from 1/16 to full brick, allowing flexible integration into military and aerospace platforms. An extended operating temperature range of -45°C to 100°C, with an optional -55°C rating, is supported by a rugged six-sided metal enclosure that enhances thermal management and EMI shielding. Compliance with EN55032 Class A and Class B standards helps minimise electromagnetic interference in sensitive systems.
PowerGood positions the range as a cost- effective, high reliability second source option, with proven deployment in defence vehicles, radar systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and mobile platforms.
Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
90 W PSU with 150% boost capability
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM's cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Standalone USB PD controller
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 2-in-1 detachable
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 is a fully rugged 12-inch 2-in-1 detachable notebook designed to deliver unmatched flexibility, durability, and performance for mobile professionals working in demanding environments.
N-channel power MOSFETs
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.
Smart power protection, simplified
Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi electronic fuses (eFuses) deliver integrated, intelligent protection by combining overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, reverse polarity, and inrush current safeguards in a single compact IC.
Robust power for mission-critical systems
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood's latest range of DC-DC brick-type converters is engineered specifically for high-end applications, providing a versatile power output from 50 W to 600 W.
