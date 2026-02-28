Compact power MOSFET for high current switching

28 February 2026

The onsemi NTMFSC2D6N08X is a high-performance 80 V N-channel power MOSFET engineered for demanding switching and power conversion applications. Built on onsemi’s PowerTrench technology and housed in a compact 8-lead DFN (5 x 6 mm) Dual-Cool package, this device delivers efficient thermal performance and robust conduction capabilities in a small surface-mount footprint.

Rated for a continuous drain current of 154 A and 80 V drain-to-source breakdown voltage, the NTMFSC2D6N08X excels in medium-voltage power systems where high current throughput and low conduction losses are essential. With a maximum R DS(ON) of approximately 2,6 mΩ at 10 V gate drive, this MOSFET minimises resistive losses and improves overall system efficiency.

Low gate charge and reduced capacitance help minimise driver losses, enabling faster switching performance and lower drive energy requirements. The soft-recovery body diode with low QRR supports synchronous rectification in DC-DC and AC-DC converters, enhancing efficiency in modern power architectures.

Typical applications include synchronous rectification in isolated converters, primary switching in power supplies, motor drives, and general-purpose power switching. With lead-free, RoHS-compliant construction and wide operating temperature range, this MOSFET meets the needs of industrial, telecom, and computing power systems that demand high performance in compact designs.

