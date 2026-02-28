DC link capacitors for demanding applications

TDK Corporation has announced the B3271xP series of DC link film capacitors, offering high thermal robustness for demanding automotive and industrial power electronics.
With a maximum operating temperature of 125°C and no power derating up to 105°C, the series ensures stable capacitance and reliable energy buffering even in tightly packed inverter environments. This performance is particularly relevant for xEV traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters, where elevated ambient temperatures and continuous ripple loads are common.
The B3271xP series covers capacitance values from 0,47 µF to 110 µF and rated DC voltages from 600 V to 1200 V, enabling flexible design-in for frequency converters, high-end industrial power supplies, and solar inverters. Its polypropylene dielectric provides inherently low losses, high ripple current capability, and excellent self-healing behaviour, maintaining efficiency and extending system lifetime under harsh electrical stress.
Engineered with a flame-retardant plastic case and epoxy sealing (UL 94 V-0), the components are available with lead spacings of 27,5 mm, 37,5 mm, and 52,5 mm, and in 2-pin or, on request, 4-pin configurations to support mechanical stability and low-inductance layouts.
Typical ESR values down to the single-digit milliohm range and high current capability at 10 kHz contribute to robust DC link filtering and reduced thermal rise.
Ultra compact NTC thermistors RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.
Read more...Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
Read more...N-channel power MOSFETs TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.
Read more...Smart power protection, simplified TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi electronic fuses (eFuses) deliver integrated, intelligent protection by combining overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, reverse polarity, and inrush current safeguards in a single compact IC.
Read more...Robust power for mission-critical systems Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood’s latest range of DC-DC brick-type converters is engineered specifically for high-end applications, providing a versatile power output from 50 W to 600 W.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.