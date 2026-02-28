DC link capacitors for demanding applications

TDK Corporation has announced the B3271xP series of DC link film capacitors, offering high thermal robustness for demanding automotive and industrial power electronics.

With a maximum operating temperature of 125°C and no power derating up to 105°C, the series ensures stable capacitance and reliable energy buffering even in tightly packed inverter environments. This performance is particularly relevant for xEV traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters, where elevated ambient temperatures and continuous ripple loads are common.

The B3271xP series covers capacitance values from 0,47 µF to 110 µF and rated DC voltages from 600 V to 1200 V, enabling flexible design-in for frequency converters, high-end industrial power supplies, and solar inverters. Its polypropylene dielectric provides inherently low losses, high ripple current capability, and excellent self-healing behaviour, maintaining efficiency and extending system lifetime under harsh electrical stress.

Engineered with a flame-retardant plastic case and epoxy sealing (UL 94 V-0), the components are available with lead spacings of 27,5 mm, 37,5 mm, and 52,5 mm, and in 2-pin or, on request, 4-pin configurations to support mechanical stability and low-inductance layouts.

Typical ESR values down to the single-digit milliohm range and high current capability at 10 kHz contribute to robust DC link filtering and reduced thermal rise.

