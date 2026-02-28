Smart power protection, simplified

onsemi electronic fuses (eFuses) deliver integrated, intelligent protection for power distribution in modern electronic systems. These devices combine overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, reverse polarity, and inrush current safeguards in a single compact IC, eliminating the need for discrete protection components and simplifying board layouts. onsemi eFuses support a wide range of inputs, with continuous current ratings from 1 A up to 12 A and voltage ranges tailored to varied system designs, making them suitable for industrial, server, telecom, automotive, and consumer applications.
The NIS3071/NIV3071 family exemplifies high-performance eFuses with four independent channels in a 5 x 6 mm package. Each channel can handle 2,5 A continuously, with the option to parallel outputs for a combined 10 A load under typical conditions. Built-in thermal shutdown with auto-retry, adjustable current limits, and active-high enable pins with a shared fault indicator, provide robust and flexible protection for inductive, capacitive, and resistive loads. These features help protect downstream circuitry from output shorts, overloads, and overcurrent events without external shunts.
onsemi eFuses are ideal for replacing traditional mechanical fuses and relays in power distribution modules, zonal controllers, load switches, and high-side protection circuits, delivering improved response, configurability, and board-space savings.
Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
Read more...N-channel power MOSFETs TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.
Read more...Robust power for mission-critical systems Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood’s latest range of DC-DC brick-type converters is engineered specifically for high-end applications, providing a versatile power output from 50 W to 600 W.
Read more...High-efficiency 600 V power MOSFET EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Infineon Technologies 600 V CoolMOS CFD7 is a high-voltage, super-junction N-channel MOSFET technology designed to deliver outstanding efficiency and robust switching performance.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.