Smart power protection, simplified

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

onsemi electronic fuses (eFuses) deliver integrated, intelligent protection for power distribution in modern electronic systems. These devices combine overcurrent, overvoltage, over-temperature, reverse polarity, and inrush current safeguards in a single compact IC, eliminating the need for discrete protection components and simplifying board layouts. onsemi eFuses support a wide range of inputs, with continuous current ratings from 1 A up to 12 A and voltage ranges tailored to varied system designs, making them suitable for industrial, server, telecom, automotive, and consumer applications.

The NIS3071/NIV3071 family exemplifies high-performance eFuses with four independent channels in a 5 x 6 mm package. Each channel can handle 2,5 A continuously, with the option to parallel outputs for a combined 10 A load under typical conditions. Built-in thermal shutdown with auto-retry, adjustable current limits, and active-high enable pins with a shared fault indicator, provide robust and flexible protection for inductive, capacitive, and resistive loads. These features help protect downstream circuitry from output shorts, overloads, and overcurrent events without external shunts.

onsemi eFuses are ideal for replacing traditional mechanical fuses and relays in power distribution modules, zonal controllers, load switches, and high-side protection circuits, delivering improved response, configurability, and board-space savings.

TRX Electronics





