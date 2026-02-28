Robust power for mission-critical systems

In the demanding sectors of railway, aerospace, and defence, power reliability is non-negotiable. PowerGood’s latest range of DC-DC brick-type converters is engineered specifically for these high-end applications, providing a versatile power output from 50 W to 600 W.

Available in footprints ranging from 1/16 to full-brick, these modules offer a scalable solution for complex system architectures.

To ensure dependable operation in the harshest environments, PowerGood has prioritised mechanical and thermal integrity. Each unit is encased in a six-sided metal housing, a design choice that significantly enhances heat dissipation and provides superior electromagnetic shielding.

The series distinguishes itself through a robust internal design:

• MLCC-only design: By utilising multi-layer ceramic capacitors, these converters boast an extended lifespan and greater resilience compared to those using traditional electrolytic components.

• Ruggedised protection: The modules are built to meet stringent performance standards, ensuring consistent output despite temperature fluctuations and mechanical stress.

Whether you are upgrading signalling equipment or outfitting tactical hardware, these converters deliver the performance and durability required for critical infrastructure.

