High-efficiency 600 V power MOSFET

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Infineon Technologies 600 V CoolMOS CFD7 is a high-voltage, super-junction N-channel MOSFET technology designed to deliver outstanding efficiency and robust switching performance for high-power soft-switching applications.

As the latest evolution of the CoolMOS 7 series, CFD7 devices integrate an ultra-fast body diode with significantly improved dynamic characteristics, including a reduced gate charge and one of the lowest reverse recovery charges and reverse recovery times available on the market. These enhancements enable faster switching with lower switching losses and superior commutation ruggedness compared with competing technologies.

CoolMOS CFD7 is specifically optimised for resonant and soft-switching topologies such as LLC and zero-voltage-switching phase-shift full-bridge converters, where reduced diode charge and enhanced turn-off behaviour translate directly into higher efficiency and improved thermal performance. The technology supports higher power densities and allows designers to achieve tighter efficiency margins in demanding telecom, server, industrial SMPS, and EV charging applications.

CFD7 devices are available in a comprehensive range package options, including both through-hole and surface-mount formats, making them suitable for diverse design requirements.

