Non-isolated, regulated DC-DC module

Designers of embedded and industrial electronics are increasingly expected to deliver stable low-voltage power rails from noisy DC sources such as 12 V and 24 V systems – without sacrificing board space, efficiency, or reliability. Whether the end product is a mobile robot, UAV payload, instrumentation node, or a compact communications controller, the challenge is the same: generate clean, regulated, logic power with minimal heat and minimal layout effort.
AIPUPOWER’s K78 Series, and specifically the K7805M-3000, addresses this by providing a non-isolated, regulated DC-DC solution in a mini SIP package that drops into designs where a traditional buck regulator plus external magnetics and protection circuitry would otherwise consume valuable PCB area.
The K7805M-3000 is a compact switching regulator module delivering a regulated 5 V output at up to 3 A, intended for common DC buses used in industrial and mobile platforms. The regulator has a wide input range option and high efficiency, along with protection features aimed at robust field deployment.
Key features and benefits include:
• Wide input voltage range with a non-isolated and regulated output.
• Efficiency up to 94%.
• Low standby power with negative-output variants available in the family.
• High power density, mini SIP package.
• Over-temperature protection and output short-circuit protection.
• Operating temperature range from -40°C to 95°C.
• UL94-V0 flame-rated plastic case.
Input voltage range on the K7805M-3000 is dependent on nominal system being 6,5 – 32 V for 24 V nominal systems and 6,5 – 27 V for 12 V nominal systems. Efficiency at full load is listed at ~91% (Vin min)/~89% (Vin typ) for the 5 V model entry. Output accuracy is typically ±1% (max ±2%) with line regulation typically ±0,3% (max ±0,5%).
AIPUPOWER highlights use of the K7805M-3000 in drones, autonomous vehicles, and robots, but the module is also suited to other embedded use cases such as instrumentation, communications, digital/low-frequency analogue circuits, relay drive, and data exchange circuits.
Read more...Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...Powering next-gen IoT connectivity iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGMC63N tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module from Quectel addresses offers integrated connectivity across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands in a compact, highly optimised design.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
Read more...N-channel power MOSFETs TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TSM2N7002 series from Taiwan Semiconductor are logic-level N-channel power MOSFETs designed with low drain-source on-state resistance, reducing conduction losses and improving efficiency in switching applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.