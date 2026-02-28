Non-isolated, regulated DC-DC module

Designers of embedded and industrial electronics are increasingly expected to deliver stable low-voltage power rails from noisy DC sources such as 12 V and 24 V systems – without sacrificing board space, efficiency, or reliability. Whether the end product is a mobile robot, UAV payload, instrumentation node, or a compact communications controller, the challenge is the same: generate clean, regulated, logic power with minimal heat and minimal layout effort.

AIPUPOWER’s K78 Series, and specifically the K7805M-3000, addresses this by providing a non-isolated, regulated DC-DC solution in a mini SIP package that drops into designs where a traditional buck regulator plus external magnetics and protection circuitry would otherwise consume valuable PCB area.

The K7805M-3000 is a compact switching regulator module delivering a regulated 5 V output at up to 3 A, intended for common DC buses used in industrial and mobile platforms. The regulator has a wide input range option and high efficiency, along with protection features aimed at robust field deployment.

Key features and benefits include:

• Wide input voltage range with a non-isolated and regulated output.

• Efficiency up to 94%.

• Low standby power with negative-output variants available in the family.

• High power density, mini SIP package.

• Over-temperature protection and output short-circuit protection.

• Operating temperature range from -40°C to 95°C.

• UL94-V0 flame-rated plastic case.

Input voltage range on the K7805M-3000 is dependent on nominal system being 6,5 – 32 V for 24 V nominal systems and 6,5 – 27 V for 12 V nominal systems. Efficiency at full load is listed at ~91% (Vin min)/~89% (Vin typ) for the 5 V model entry. Output accuracy is typically ±1% (max ±2%) with line regulation typically ±0,3% (max ±0,5%).

AIPUPOWER highlights use of the K7805M-3000 in drones, autonomous vehicles, and robots, but the module is also suited to other embedded use cases such as instrumentation, communications, digital/low-frequency analogue circuits, relay drive, and data exchange circuits.

