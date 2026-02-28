Wide input step-down DC-DC converter

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The DCP3601 from STMicroelectronics is a wide-input, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter designed for compact and efficient power conversion in industrial and embedded systems. The device supports an input voltage range from 3,3 V to 36 V and delivers up to 1 A of regulated output current, making it suitable for a variety of 24 V bus systems, smart metering, appliances, and general-purpose power supplies.

Operating at a fixed 1 MHz switching frequency, the DCP3601 enables the use of small inductors and passive components, contributing to reduced solution size.

On-chip synchronous rectification and internal compensation optimise conversion efficiency, with typical efficiencies of 91% at 600 mA (12 V input, 5 V output) and 88% at 600 mA (24 V input, 5 V output).

Protect-on-chip features include overcurrent protection, thermal shutdown, and output overvoltage protection. Ultra-low 110 µA quiescent current and a precision Enable pin support energy-efficient standby and controlled power-up sequencing, and variants of the DCP3601 are offered to accommodate application-specific requirements, including low-noise and low-consumption versions.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





