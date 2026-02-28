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Power Electronics / Power Management



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High-performance linear regulator

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TI TPS7A57-Q1 is an automotive-grade, high-performance low-dropout (LDO) linear regulator, engineered for precision power delivery in noise-sensitive systems. It can source up to 5 A of continuous current with an exceptionally low dropout voltage of just 75 mV, independent of the output voltage, making it ideal for modern low-voltage power rails.

Optimised for environments requiring clean, stable power, the TPS7A57-Q1 delivers ultra-low output noise (2,45 µV RMS) and high power-supply rejection ratio across a broad frequency range, helping to suppress switching noise and interference in sensitive analogue and RF circuits. Its 1% accuracy over line, load, and temperature ensures tight regulation in demanding applications.

The regulator supports an adjustable output voltage range from 0,5 V to 5,2 V using a single resistor and includes features such as adjustable soft-start inrush control, a power-good flag, and remote sensing for improved load regulation. Qualified to AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade 1, it operates from -40°C to 125°C. It is housed in a compact 3 x 3 mm, 16-pin WQFN package, and is suitable for automotive, industrial, and high-reliability embedded systems.


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Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
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