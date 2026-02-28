Hitachi reinvents asset management solution

28 February 2026 News

Hitachi Energy, in collaboration with Microsoft, is accelerating the digital transformation of essential infrastructure – from electricity networks and transportation corridors to heavy industrial operations – by reinventing how critical assets are managed and maintained.

Power grids, rail networks, manufacturing facilities, and other critical assets are often decades old and are under pressure from rising demand, extreme weather, and aging components. Failures within these systems can lead to severe cascading impacts, including widespread blackouts, safety incidents, environmental damage, and significant economic losses. By combining Hitachi Energy’s extensive expertise in managing critical infrastructure with Microsoft’s advanced artificial intelligence and data capabilities, operators can transition from reactive problem-solving to proactive, comprehensive, data-driven asset lifecycle management, addressing issues before they occur.

Hitachi Energy is reinventing Hitachi Energy’s Ellipse Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Foundry. The company’s goal is a unified solution to manage data, analytics, and business operations. It builds on the strategic alliance between Hitachi, Ltd. and Microsoft Corp. announced in June 2024, which established plans to embed Microsoft technologies into Hitachi’s Lumada solutions. This announcement brings that collaboration to the energy sector, and leverages Ellipse’s 40 years of EAM expertise with Microsoft’s advanced technology and capabilities.

