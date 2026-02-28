Mycronic releases mixed Q4 results

28 February 2026

Mycronic reported mixed Q4 results for the year ended January to December 2025, while delivering record full year order intake and net sales. Fourth quarter order intake declined 19% to $217 million, compared with a strong comparative period last year. Net sales fell 2% to $226 million, although sales increased 10% when adjusted for constant exchange rates.

For the full year, order intake increased 2% to $870 million, while net sales rose 12% to $889 million, or 20% on a constant currency basis.

The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of $0,36 per share for the 2026 AGM, with no extra dividend proposed. Looking ahead, the board expects net sales of approximately $924 million in 2026.

CEO Anders Lindqvist said demand related to AI applications supported growth in several business lines, particularly within Global Technologies, despite continued weakness in parts of the European market. He added that increased investment in R&D; and organisational expansion impacted profitability during the year.

