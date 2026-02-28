Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Next-gen Wi Fi 6E connectivity for embedded systems

28 February 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Espressif Systems has expanded its connectivity portfolio with the introduction of the ESP32-E22, the company’s first Wi-Fi 6E connectivity co-processor. Designed to meet the growing demand for higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved spectral efficiency, the ESP32-E22 brings tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and advanced Bluetooth capabilities into a flexible architecture suited for next-generation embedded systems.

As wireless ecosystems become increasingly congested, particularly in the 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, access to the newly available 6 GHz spectrum offers a significant performance advantage. The ESP32-E22 is built to leverage this opportunity.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for high throughput and low latency

The ESP32-E22 supports Wi-Fi 6E across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, including 160 MHz channel bandwidth and 2x2 MU-MIMO capability. These features enable substantially higher throughput and reduced latency compared to previous Wi-Fi generations, while improving performance in dense deployment environments.

By utilising the less congested 6 GHz band, designers can achieve cleaner spectrum operation, making the device well suited for:

• High-definition video streaming.

• AR/VR accessories.

• Smart home hubs and gateways.

• Industrial IoT systems.

• Bandwidth-intensive edge devices.

The enhanced OFDMA and MU-MIMO capabilities of Wi-Fi 6E further improve network efficiency by enabling simultaneous communication with multiple devices.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6E, the ESP32-E22 integrates Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth LE 5.4. This dual-mode capability ensures compatibility with legacy devices, while supporting modern low-power IoT and sensor-based applications.

BLE 5.4 enhancements enable improved efficiency and reliability in device-to-device communication, making the ESP32-E22 suitable for hybrid connectivity environments requiring both high data throughput and low-power operation.

Dedicated RISC-V processing architecture

At the core of the ESP32-E22 is a dual-core 500 MHz RISC-V processor that runs the complete Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocol stacks internally. This architecture allows the device to function as a dedicated connectivity co-processor, significantly reducing processing overhead on the host MCU or application processor. This improves overall system responsiveness, simplifies software partitioning, reduces development complexity, and aids in optimising host processor utilisation for application-level tasks.

This separation of connectivity and application processing is particularly valuable in high-performance embedded Linux systems and advanced RTOS-based platforms.

The ESP32-E22 supports PCIe 2.1 and SDIO 3.0 interfaces, enabling integration with a wide range of host processors and SoCs. This flexibility allows designers to incorporate advanced Wi-Fi 6E connectivity into both existing and new architectures without major redesigns.

The demand for higher wireless throughput, ultra-low latency, and improved reliability continues to grow across multiple industries. From industrial automation and smart infrastructure to consumer electronics and immersive multimedia devices, next-generation applications require more robust wireless foundations.

By combining tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, dual-mode Bluetooth, and a high-performance RISC-V architecture, the ESP32-E22 positions itself as a powerful solution for designers building the next wave of connected products.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mobile satellite connectivity available in SA
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Space42 has commercially launched its next generation mobile satellite service, Thuraya 4 NGS, available in South Africa as of February 2026.

Read more...
Rugged railway-grade DC-DC power modules
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
iCorp Technologies has introduced the AIPUPOWER ZCD100 and ZCD150 Series, a family of rugged DC-DC converters designed to meet the demanding electrical and environmental requirements of railway and transportation systems.

Read more...
Quectel redefines connectivity with RG660Qx 5G Series
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Purpose-built to meet the demands of next-generation IoT and wireless broadband, these modules leverage the cutting-edge Qualcomm X85 and X82 5G Modem-RF systems to deliver enterprise-grade performance.

Read more...
Contactless IO-Link couplers
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IO-Link couplers from Phoenix Contact are industrial contactless couplers designed to transmit power and IO-Link data across a small air gap without physical connectors.

Read more...
Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL accelerate 5G RedCap adoption
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL modules represent a strategic move into this fast-growing segment, delivering Sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity optimised for mid-tier IoT applications.

Read more...
SDRs – Which RF architecture should you choose?
RFiber Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
There are several common methods of implementing SDR architectures. This paper discusses which is best when meeting a specific need.

Read more...
Multi-band GNSS patch antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas AHP2356A is a compact, high-performance active GNSS patch antenna designed for next-generation positioning systems requiring precision, reliability, and multi-constellation support.

Read more...
Cellular routers for explosive areas
Phoenix Contact Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Updated versions of the Cellulink outdoor cellular router product range from Phoenix Contact are now available; they have been specially developed for use in Zone 2 potentially explosive areas.

Read more...
Power the next wave of IoT innovation
Links Field Networks Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Links Field Networks’ portfolio includes connectivity platforms, edge devices, and network management tools designed to support secure, resilient IoT deployments across a range of use cases.

Read more...
Move to smart agriculture
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for precision agriculture, the RAKwireless SensorHub is a modular, industrial-grade IoT platform that collects real-time environmental and soil data across farming operations.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved