Rugged railway-grade DC-DC power modules

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

iCorp Technologies has introduced the AIPUPOWER ZCD100 and ZCD150 Series, a family of rugged DC-DC converters designed to meet the demanding electrical and environmental requirements of railway and transportation systems. Delivering 100 W and 150 W power levels respectively, the modules provide stable, isolated power for onboard electronics operating in harsh rolling stock environments.

Electronic systems in modern trains must tolerate wide voltage fluctuations, severe vibration, extreme temperatures, and strict electromagnetic compatibility requirements. To ensure reliability under these conditions, the ZCD series is engineered to comply with EN 50155, the widely adopted standard governing electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock.

Safety and robustness are supported by 3000 V AC isolation between input and output, helping protect downstream electronics from electrical disturbances commonly present in traction environments. High efficiency also reduces thermal stress and simplifies system thermal management.

The converters are supplied in compact industry-standard packages, including a quarter-brick format measuring approximately 60,4 x 39,0 x 12,7 mm, allowing easy integration into space constrained control cabinets and embedded systems.

Typical applications include train control and monitoring systems, communication gateways, onboard sensors, and other high reliability electronic platforms operating in railway and transportation infrastructure.

