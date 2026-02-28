Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Rugged railway-grade DC-DC power modules

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

iCorp Technologies has introduced the AIPUPOWER ZCD100 and ZCD150 Series, a family of rugged DC-DC converters designed to meet the demanding electrical and environmental requirements of railway and transportation systems. Delivering 100 W and 150 W power levels respectively, the modules provide stable, isolated power for onboard electronics operating in harsh rolling stock environments.

Electronic systems in modern trains must tolerate wide voltage fluctuations, severe vibration, extreme temperatures, and strict electromagnetic compatibility requirements. To ensure reliability under these conditions, the ZCD series is engineered to comply with EN 50155, the widely adopted standard governing electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock.

Safety and robustness are supported by 3000 V AC isolation between input and output, helping protect downstream electronics from electrical disturbances commonly present in traction environments. High efficiency also reduces thermal stress and simplifies system thermal management.

The converters are supplied in compact industry-standard packages, including a quarter-brick format measuring approximately 60,4 x 39,0 x 12,7 mm, allowing easy integration into space constrained control cabinets and embedded systems.

Typical applications include train control and monitoring systems, communication gateways, onboard sensors, and other high reliability electronic platforms operating in railway and transportation infrastructure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Next-gen Wi Fi 6E connectivity for embedded systems
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems has expanded its connectivity portfolio with the introduction of the ESP32-E22, the company’s first Wi-Fi 6E connectivity co-processor.

Read more...
Quectel redefines connectivity with RG660Qx 5G Series
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Purpose-built to meet the demands of next-generation IoT and wireless broadband, these modules leverage the cutting-edge Qualcomm X85 and X82 5G Modem-RF systems to deliver enterprise-grade performance.

Read more...
Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL accelerate 5G RedCap adoption
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s RG255C-NA and RM255C-GL modules represent a strategic move into this fast-growing segment, delivering Sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity optimised for mid-tier IoT applications.

Read more...
Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.

Read more...
90 W PSU with 150% boost capability
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.

Read more...
Standalone USB PD controller
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.

Read more...
Powering next-gen IoT connectivity
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGMC63N tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module from Quectel addresses offers integrated connectivity across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands in a compact, highly optimised design.

Read more...
Power module enhances AI data centre power density
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Microchip’s MCPF1525 power module with PMBus delivers 25 A DC-DC power and is stackable up to 200 A.

Read more...
MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.

Read more...
Compact power MOSFET for high current switching
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
onsemi’s NTMFSC2D6N08X is a high-performance 80 V N-channel power MOSFET engineered for demanding switching and power conversion applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved