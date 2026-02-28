Rugged railway-grade DC-DC power modules

iCorp Technologies has introduced the AIPUPOWER ZCD100 and ZCD150 Series, a family of rugged DC-DC converters designed to meet the demanding electrical and environmental requirements of railway and transportation systems. Delivering 100 W and 150 W power levels respectively, the modules provide stable, isolated power for onboard electronics operating in harsh rolling stock environments.
Electronic systems in modern trains must tolerate wide voltage fluctuations, severe vibration, extreme temperatures, and strict electromagnetic compatibility requirements. To ensure reliability under these conditions, the ZCD series is engineered to comply with EN 50155, the widely adopted standard governing electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock.
Safety and robustness are supported by 3000 V AC isolation between input and output, helping protect downstream electronics from electrical disturbances commonly present in traction environments. High efficiency also reduces thermal stress and simplifies system thermal management.
The converters are supplied in compact industry-standard packages, including a quarter-brick format measuring approximately 60,4 x 39,0 x 12,7 mm, allowing easy integration into space constrained control cabinets and embedded systems.
Typical applications include train control and monitoring systems, communication gateways, onboard sensors, and other high reliability electronic platforms operating in railway and transportation infrastructure.
Next-gen Wi Fi 6E connectivity for embedded systems iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems has expanded its connectivity portfolio with the introduction of the ESP32-E22, the company’s first Wi-Fi 6E connectivity co-processor.
Read more...Four-quadrant regenerative grid simulator Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The IT7900EP series high-performance regenerative grid simulator from ITECH is a full four-quadrant AC grid simulator capable of both sourcing and sinking power.
Read more...90 W PSU with 150% boost capability Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s cost effective REFIN2U-S90/CL DIN rail AC/DC boasts a 90 W rating with a boost capability of 150% for 4,5 seconds to allow for surge loads.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...Powering next-gen IoT connectivity iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGMC63N tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module from Quectel addresses offers integrated connectivity across 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands in a compact, highly optimised design.
Read more...MIL-Spec DC-DC power converters Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
PowerGood has introduced a range of 15 W to 600 W military DC-DC power converters engineered for mission critical defence applications.
