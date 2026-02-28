Quectel redefines connectivity with RG660Qx 5G Series

Quectel has officially raised the stakes for high-speed connectivity with the launch of its RG660QA and RG660QB 5G modules. Purpose-built to meet the demands of next-generation IoT and wireless broadband, these modules leverage the cutting-edge Qualcomm X85 and X82 5G Modem-RF systems to deliver enterprise-grade performance.

Engineered for speed and versatility

The RG660Qx series is designed to be the backbone of modern digital infrastructure. Whether it is powering ultra-fast Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) or high-performance mobile hotspots, these modules provide the scalability required for both consumer and industrial applications.

The technical architecture of the RG660Qx series represents a massive leap forward in wireless throughput and network stability. By enabling Wi-Fi 7 capabilities across the 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, these modules unlock premium indoor performance, while integrated Bluetooth support ensures a seamless ecosystem for connected devices.

The series delivers the high-capacity backbone necessary for enterprise-grade networks through Ethernet speeds reaching 10 Gbps, ensuring that data-heavy applications remain lag-free. Furthermore, the inclusion of Power Class 1 technology provides the extended coverage and robust signal strength essential for reliable fixed wireless access deployments in challenging environments.

Beyond raw speed, the RG660Qx series focuses on simplifying the design process for manufacturers. By providing a flexible, high-impact platform, Quectel enables customers to accelerate their time-to-market.

