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South Africa’s first operational AI Factory

28 February 2026 AI & ML

Altron recently announced the successful deployment of South Africa’s first operational AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. This platform delivers comprehensive AI infrastructure, tools, training and support while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. The platform is currently live with five launch customers, which include Dataviue, Lelapa AI, and MathU.

Altron Group CTO, Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso explains, “As South Africa’s original technology brand, we want to be the enabler for businesses seeking to harness AI capabilities, keeping our customers at the heart of our ecosystem. Our launch customers enable our goal for this platform to become a launchpad to support their vision and speed up AI development and the delivery of services to the market, solving challenges in ways only South African companies can.”


Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso.

Data sovereignty meets world-class AI infrastructure

Altron’s AI Factory ensures sensitive information remains within South African jurisdiction, protected by local laws. This addresses critical data sovereignty concerns for enterprises navigating global AI adoption through comprehensive infrastructure and services.

Di Buijs, head of channel and public sector at Teraco, acknowledges, “We are proud to host Altron’s AI Factory - the deployment, within a NVIDIA AI-Ready data centre at Teraco, complements our existing partnership and the current solutions they deliver to their customers.” He adds, “At the intersection of AI readiness and high-performance computing, this collaboration directly addresses the critical need for data sovereignty. It empowers industries such as banking, financial services, and the public sector to unlock the full potential of AI while ensuring secure, local data compliance.”

Pieta Heyns, MD of Dataviue one of the AI Factory launch customers, highlights, “This platform offers cutting-edge AI capabilities, while ensuring our clients’ data remains protected under South African regulations - eliminating compliance concerns that arise with offshore solutions.”

Breaking down cost barriers to AI innovation

The platform delivers enterprise-grade NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure alongside AI-as-a-Service offerings at competitive pricing. Altron’s approach offers dedicated capacity, enabling businesses to scale efficiently whether they are building proprietary models or consuming AI services.

MathU’s founder, W A Burger, emphasises, “We are accessing the same AI infrastructure that global giants use, and AI models that align with our market reality. This enables us to iterate faster and scale our personalised education platform with confidence.”

Altron’s team provides specialised AI consulting and managed services. This combination positions the platform as a complete AI ecosystem for South African enterprises.

Mbali Ndandani, CRO of Lelapa AI, describes the impact,“Altron’s AI Factory gives us access to existing AI models and enterprise-grade infrastructure to develop solutions for underrepresented African languages, giving enterprises the opportunity to consume our AI services without building their own infrastructure.”

Building tomorrow’s AI economy today

Altron’s AI Factory platform, combining both infrastructure and AI-as-a-Service with local control and competitive pricing, presents a compelling solution and a well-timed opportunity for South African businesses facing increasing pressure to innovate, while protecting their digital assets and managing their technology investments.

This landmark initiative is built in partnership with ASUS and HPE. ASUS serves as the dedicated hardware partner, delivering the high-performance computing infrastructure and HPE provides the marketplace software enabling the platform’s AI services.

For more information visit www.altron.com




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