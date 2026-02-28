Industrial Copilot

28 February 2026 AI & ML

Generative AI is gaining momentum across industries. With Siemens’ vision of Industrial Copilots along the entire value chain, the company wants to unlock this potential to improve human-machine collaboration and accelerate development and innovation cycles. Together with their partners, they make generative AI a reality for our customers on a broad scale.

Powered by generative AI, the Siemens Industrial Copilots optimise workflows and enhance human-AI collaboration, driving innovation and productivity across industries. With a comprehensive suite of Industrial Copilots, Siemens offer not just a single solution, but cover the entire industrial value chain – from design and planning to engineering, operations, and service.

The company’s AIs are user-friendly and easy to implement, making generative AI accessible and streamlining every phase efficiently. Assistants based on generative AI can, for example, generate code and help with engineering tasks by providing operators with practical advice. By doing this, generative AI has the power to transform the industry and unlock the potential for efficiency and sustainability.

This partnership with Microsoft is revolutionising engineering and industrial shop floors. The company’s generative AI is already helping with decision-making, streamlining operations, and driving scalable innovation. It is able to rapidly unlock new opportunities, continuously delivering real value across industries.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





