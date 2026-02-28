Industrial Copilot

Generative AI is gaining momentum across industries. With Siemens’ vision of Industrial Copilots along the entire value chain, the company wants to unlock this potential to improve human-machine collaboration and accelerate development and innovation cycles. Together with their partners, they make generative AI a reality for our customers on a broad scale.
Powered by generative AI, the Siemens Industrial Copilots optimise workflows and enhance human-AI collaboration, driving innovation and productivity across industries. With a comprehensive suite of Industrial Copilots, Siemens offer not just a single solution, but cover the entire industrial value chain – from design and planning to engineering, operations, and service.
The company’s AIs are user-friendly and easy to implement, making generative AI accessible and streamlining every phase efficiently. Assistants based on generative AI can, for example, generate code and help with engineering tasks by providing operators with practical advice. By doing this, generative AI has the power to transform the industry and unlock the potential for efficiency and sustainability.
This partnership with Microsoft is revolutionising engineering and industrial shop floors. The company’s generative AI is already helping with decision-making, streamlining operations, and driving scalable innovation. It is able to rapidly unlock new opportunities, continuously delivering real value across industries.
Read more...NXP has expanded its MCX A Series Altron Arrow
AI & ML
NXP has significantly expanded its MCX A Series of Arm Cortex-M33 microcontrollers, doubling the portfolio with six new families aimed at industrial and IoT edge applications.
Read more...AI-ready embedded SBC
AI & ML
The new Grinn GenioBoard SBC provides a production-ready implementation of a powerful eight-core MediaTek processor, backed by high-speed interfaces, a Linux distro, and CRA-ready security software.
Read more...Photonic chip to slash AI energy consumption
AI & ML
Arago, a Paris and Silicon Valley-based deeptech startup pioneering a new class of energy-efficient AI chips powered by light, has raised $26 million in seed funding to accelerate the commercialisation of its photonic processor.
Read more...Exploring AI
AI & ML
Powered by an ESP32-S3 MCU with 512kB SRAM and 16MB Flash, the Unihiker K10 features a vibrant 2,8-inch colour screen, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2-megapixel camera.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.